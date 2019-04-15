A Wisconsin horsewoman has been chosen to represent Minnesota in the rodeo world. Last fall, Paige Storlie of Holmen was crowned Miss Minnesota Rodeo queen from among the 12 applicants vying for the title.
“I’ve worked my whole life to be the best horsewoman I can be and be willing and ready to be the public representative of the organization,” Storlie said.
While her schedule wasn’t busy over the winter, the activities she’ll be involved in during her reign are beginning to pick up. Heading into the busy rodeo season, Storlie will represent MRA wearing the rodeo association’s traveling sash and crown.
She kicked off the busy season with a recent trip to Texas. Along with a friend from Minnesota, Storlie was one of 34,000 volunteers helping make the 87th Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo a success during its 24-day run, Feb. 21 to March 17. According to the event organizers, 2.5 million visitors took in the action and entertainment at the Western-life themed event.
“Because I have a title, it helped me get selected (as a volunteer),” said Storlie. “The experiences and networking made it (the trip to Houston) worth it.”
She was assigned to help care for the animals owned by the Cervi’s Championship Rodeo, the suppliers of the rodeo stock for HLSR. The company provides the broncs, bulls, steers, calves and other animals needed for the various rodeo events.
According to Storlie, volunteers do receive a small stipend and are provided food and housing during their time at the rodeo.
Storlie’s journey to the Houston rodeo began when she changed her riding discipline from pleasure riding to rodeo competition. The switch started when she went looking for a new horse a few years ago.
Her search resulted in a Quarter horse mare, Foxy, that Storlie used for drill team and barrel racing. Eventually, Storlie decided to concentrate on barrel racing. She sold Foxy and bought Tang, an 8-year-old Quarter horse gelding, last September. This coming season, Storlie is planning to ride Tang in the MRA circuit rodeos in barrel racing classes.
Barrel racing is a speed event where the horse and rider run a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels set up in an arena. The horse and rider completing the run in the shortest time are the winners.
In addition to Minnesota, the MRA circuit has rodeos in South and North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Along with working with Tang to be ready to compete, Storlie is looking for sponsors to support her as she travels during her reign.
In addition to her rodeo queen duties, Storlie attends Western Technical College majoring in human services and also trains other young horses she owns.