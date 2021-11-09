Deforest horsewoman Caitlin Schwandt is proving old horse trailers can still roll – and “rock.” Schwandt converted an older horse trailer into a mobile beverage bar. From her white two-horse bumper-pull, Schwandt serves guests attending special community events alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.
Such events might include birthdays, weddings and bridal showers, grand openings, corporate events, rehearsal dinners, holiday parties, backyard BBQs, charity events and block parties. The Mane Tap team is now scheduled to be at the 2022 Midwest Horse Fair.
The idea of starting a mobile beverage bar business came to Schwandt four years ago following a long trail ride.
“My best friend and I were sitting watching the horses graze and joked about how we needed a bar at the barn because cold drinks after a summer trail ride are a must,” said Schwandt. “We looked at the line of old trailers that hadn’t moved in years and both of us had a lightbulb moment. We could totally turn one of those trailers into a bar, we thought.”
The lightbulb idea stayed lit to the point Schwandt began doing some serious research to make the idea a reality.
“A quick Google search showed mobile bar trailers were not something that had caught on in the United States quite yet, said Schwandt. “Licensing and regulations were extremely confusing and research was difficult on how to proceed with this.”
She learned more about the beverage business when she was planning her own wedding at a barn venue. Schwandt discovered many wedding and event places didn’t carry liquor licenses, and providing beverages to guests could be expensive and “a lot of work.” She then realized the advantages of having a professional beverage service providing cheer to event guests.
Another factor influencing Schwandt’s decision to pursue the dream was the pandemic situation.
“As a healthcare worker burned out from COVID, I dove deep into mobile bar research,” said Schwandt. “I was always a wild child growing up, and the idea of ‘what if’ has always scared me more than trying and failing. With most things closed and more free time, it gave me more time on the weekends that I normally would have had to buckle down and make this dream a reality.” So, the first step was to find the right trailer. Dixie was the first horse trailer chosen for the role of mobile bar, but before work was completed on it, Schwandt realized the small trailer wouldn’t work.
“Dixie was the cutest two-horse trailer we first purchased in the summer of 2020,” said Schwandt. “We had big plans for renovations but after working with the trailer a bit we realized it would be much too small for Wisconsin events.”
A search on Facebook Marketplace resulted in finding the dream trailer. The two-horse bumper pull had been listed for sale in Michigan just four hours earlier. A week later and a five-hour trip brought Daisy to her new home.
“She pulled like a dream and it was the best birthday present to myself,” said Schwandt.
The decision to convert a horse trailer instead of a food truck for the purpose was based on two factors. Horses have been Schwandt’s passion as far back as she can remember, and Schwandt found the design of a horse trailer to be perfect for a bar.
“Under the hay manger there was additional tack storage space,” said Schwandt. “This area was kept intact and happens to fit three half kegs perfectly. I knew it had to be a horse trailer and telling people about the specifics of the trailer when they see it is so fun for me.”
When Daisy was ready to go, The Mane Tap officially opened September 2020.
At its first event, Daisy proved her worth; the trailer and team traveled through a blizzard in temperatures falling to minus 5 degrees.
“A local barn market invited us and we served hot cocoa and coffee and it had me grinning to see Daisy in action for the first time,” said Schwandt. “Since then we’ve done large markets serving mocktails, large and small barn and backyard weddings, derby parties, end of year parties and corporate events.”
Schwandt is fortunate to have family and friends support her in the venture.
“My husband Derek is my fix-it man, carpenter, hauler-of-heavy things, emergency cup delivery and biggest support,” said Schwandt. “My mom comes with me to all sorts of events to serve guests. My younger brother-in-law comes to serve with me often. My best friend comes with me to bartend as well as a few other friends.”
The Mane Tap’s staff is certified and insured, and the business has general and liquor liability insurance.
More information and photos can be found on the business’ Facebook page and website located at www.manetap.com.