The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is offering a virtual horse judging youth clinic on Saturday, March 27.
This virtual clinic is intended for participants of all experiences interested in learning how to evaluate horse balance, conformation, in-hand classes, as well as performance classes. Interested individuals may include students from 4-H, FFA youth members, horse owners and agricultural education coaches, as well as anyone wanting to prepare or improve their horse judging skills. Participants of all judging abilities and levels are welcome.
The clinic instructor is Casie Bass, associate professor of animal science at UW-River Falls. Bass coaches the UW-RF Equine Judging Team and directs the equine breeding program
Topics during this half-day (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) virtual program will focus on, but not be limited to, horse balance and conformation, muscling and overall quality, Western pleasure, Western riding, ranch riding, trail, hunter under saddle, hunter hack, Western horsemanship, and hunt seat equitation. Participants will also gain substantial knowledge in providing good sets of oral reasons for judging competitions.
To register, visit www.uwrf.edu/ANFS/EquineClinics.cfm.
If you have questions, email Bass at casie.bass@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4769.