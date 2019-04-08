Spring brings more favorable weather and Rodney and Charlene Boom back home from Arizona to Prairie du Chien, and reality.
After 10 weeks of being able to ride almost every day in beautiful mountains and deserts in the Superstition Mountains and Tonto National Forest, we now are faced with huge snowdrifts, lots of mud, a barn flooded with ice and the daily task of caring for our AQHA horses.
Actually, we had made plans to come home three days early but always watch the weather forecasts very carefully after nine trips to ride in Arizona. In our delays for storms, three “last suppers” were held by friends while we waited out the blizzards in the Midwest. Highways were dry and very passable, but more than 20 cars were still wrecked off the Interstate 35 stretch north of Des Moines, Iowa.
Sixty-five mph winds rocked our stay at Moriarty, N.M., although the strong tail winds really helped the gas mileage. Taking a different highway through the Salt Canyon in Arizona provided awesome views from the truck windows. Traversing the Salt Canyon is comparable to the Grand Canyon, but with excellent roads and phenomenal switchbacks.
Being back to the ranch means preparing the 10 pregnant mares for birthing from late April throughout the summer. Also, the seven 2018 foals are being tied, led, brushed and getting last lessons before they are moved to the hill pasture from which pregnant mares will be moved back home. Staying at the ranch for the winter are six older bred mares that are more than 18 years of age and in need of a little bit more loving care.
More pressing matters involve our commitment to signing our two stallions, Red Buck Barcee and CR Smokes Midnight to Stallion Avenue at the Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, April 12-14.
In 2018, plans to not return were discussed, but Sara Wetter and Maya Trautsch, two of our young helpers and trainers, really wanted the experience of helping. It is wonderful having young legs and minds to help. Being a part of the Midwest Horse Fair experience has been a vital part of CR Quarter Horses since 1999, both on Stallion Avenue and in the Midwest Horse Patrol.
We hope to see all our friends and make new friends for the future. Please stop by our booth, where 100 copies of The Country Today will be handed out.