More than 100 local firefighters and a team of emergency technicians gathered recently at Heiman Holsteins outside Chili for a training exercise tailored to the unique challenges of farm-site rescues.
Organizers described the goal of the training exercise as twofold. The first was to prepare emergency workers for situations that only occur on private farm properties.
The second was to promote cooperation with farmers for a nationwide site-mapping program. Officials described the program as way to inform responders of potential hazards unique to each farm without depending on farmers’ directives or going in blind.
“Rescue operations on farms tend to be low frequency/high risk, meaning that they may not happen as often as car wrecks but, when they do happen, they’re often very severe because of the nature of the occupational environment on farms,” said Casper Bendixsen, director of the National Farm Medicine Center. “It’s something that you have to train for because you don’t have a lot of practice with it in daily rescues.”
Participants cycled through a circuit of scenarios, tackling situations as diverse as grain bin entrapment, silo rescues, overturned tractors, handling problematic animals in confined spaces, among others. One major caveat that organizers emphasized is that, while the silo rescue exercise takes roughly 20 minutes, a real-life operation often takes more than seven or eight hours.
Still, these exercises are vital for firefighters and emergency workers to have This push for training emergency responders for the unique challenges of rural rescues comes during a time where rural departments are struggling.
“Without having a familiarization of the environment that you’re working in, you can put yourself and your crew at even a greater risk,” said Keith Melvin, an EMS educator at Mid-State Technical College. “If you don’t know electrical hazards. If you don’t understand gases on the farms. If you don’t understand how the machinery works or how to shut it off. Those are the big main things that really put EMTs and paramedics at risk when it comes to agricultural rescue.”
“This goes back for many years. Fire DMS personnel did not all grow up on a farm 30 years ago, but we had more so they had a familiarity with the background on the farm, the tools, the equipment — that’s not the case today,” Pittsville Fire Chief Jerry Minor said. “We have people that respond for emergencies that have no knowledge of the dangers on a farm. There’s entrapment areas, there’s confined spaces. There’s toxic atmospheres, chemical issues, all those things are present out here on the farm.”
There are fewer volunteers than years past, which means longer response times, as well as shared duties among agencies. These days volunteers are also less likely to have experience of farm life themselves. Rural emergency workers often have to work solo, waiting as much as half an hour to 45 minutes before backup arrives.
“There is a high prospect that you could be the only one coming for quite a while,” Melvin said. “If you’ve got a minimum of 20 to 40 minutes before you start getting help, that’s a long time to be John Wayne. You have to have that knowledge base to survive and have good patient outcomes.”
There’s also the fact that rural populations are aging and require emergency aid more frequently than decades past. It’s a difficult situation where there’s growing need for emergency services while emergency worker numbers are declining.
Melvin said emergency responses in rural farms — much like many situations — comes down to managing three key areas. The first is to ensure patients are warm in inhospitable conditions. The second is to keep them oxygenated, or able to breathe, in the face of restrictions such as grain entrapment. The last is to staunch bleeding that often comes with farm accidents.
Bendixsen urged farmers to cooperate with local emergency services to map out their farms for a digital data base that can be accessed in cases of emergency. While farms often present unique challenges to responders, they’re also private properties that don’t adhere to workplace safety standards like most industrial sites.
In order to overcome this, Bendixsen said that federal agencies are leaning on firefighters. According to recent studies, members of the farming community trust firefighters more than any other public service workers.
With this in mind, Bendixsen said the training exercise at Heiman Holsteins was also billed as manes to train firefighters as a public ambassadors for this mapping program. Firefighters work with farmers to map out potential hazards — such as electrical layouts — so this information can be uploaded into a digital database that responders reference when they arrive on scene.
“We’ve seen quite a bit of success in the sense that we’re asking farmers to open up their farm to create pre-plans and prevent injuries to firefighters,” Bendixsen said. “It’s an altruistic relationship.”
“With that said, farms are private businesses and they’re private homes. Farmers have high-dollar equipment, they have high-dollar chemicals, they have high-dollar fertilizers and storage areas that they don’t want necessarily known to the public, because they’re valuable. So, it’s still an issue of trust. There are farms out there that are hesitant, I understand. It’s about learning and building that relationship.”
For Minor, the exercise served as an initial preview of a public initiative that’s intended to incorporate emergency responders across the country in the next few years.
“The biggest part for today is that we want to send everybody home with some thing they can take back to their agency, either to implement or to enhance their abilities,” Minor said. “We’ve spent months getting this set up. We look forward to more of these trainings. There are so many sponsors, they’re supplying either equipment or supplies or personnel, and huge amounts of support. They’re critical to what we do.”