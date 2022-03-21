An outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has been confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in Jefferson County, marking the first time since 2015 that an avian flu pandemic has been documented in Wisconsin.
Samples taken from a commercial egg-laying facility were studied by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, to contain the H5 strain of HPAI. The 2015 outbreak was classified a strain of the H2 variant.
“We are also aware that several other states in the United States have identified high path avian influenza already this spring,” said Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection agency. “We know that the situation is going to continue to evolve. Dr. Konkle and her staff are going to do their best to respond appropriately, both with federal partners, state partners, the industry and the affected affected area.”
Romanski said that rising food prices — already a point of focus among many consumers affected by supply-chain hiccups and skyrocketing gas prices — still remains to be seen. For now, he said, the state’s resources are focused on clamping down on the newest outbreak before it can grow into something more.
Darlene Konkle, the Wisconsin State Veterinarian, said the facility houses nearly 3 million birds, noting the outbreak was rapid in its onset and quickly spread among the laying hens. Staffers are monitoring bird populations in the surrounding premises, as the farm also housed two other flocks within 10 kilometers of the confirmed outbreak.
“I don’t know how it compares to the 2015 strain just yet,” Konkle said. “Currently, we are not seeing any human health impacts from this virus, which is good news. We just urge everyone to practice the highest level of biosecurity they can.”
It’s still early in the diagnostic process, Konkle said, so while the infection has been confirmed to be HPAI, it hasn’t been sequenced and it’s still to be seen whether this outbreak is the same variant affecting other poultry facilities across the country.
“We’re learning more about this particular virus. It hasn’t been in the U.S. for a very long time and the first detections were in wild birds just near the holiday season,” Konkle said. “The exact range of species that could be susceptible — we’re considering it’s probably rather broad.”
Konkle noted the facility underwent a depopulation, or systematic eradication of the flock to curtail and destroy the HPAI outbreak in Jefferson County. Similar cases of HPAI have emerged in commercial operations in surrounding states, she noted.
This new HPAI pandemic seems to be follow the Mississippi Flyway, or the north-south migration pattern that birds undertake from the northern United States and Canada to parts of Latin America each year. As such, Konkle urged farmers to keep their flocks indoors as much as possible, isolated from wild bird populations as they travel through the region.
The announcement Monday, March 14, marks the first time since the 2015 HPAI pandemic that cases have been documented in Wisconsin. In 2015, a different variant of HPAI affected 10 separate Wisconsin operations — six turkey flocks, a backyard farmstead and three hen laying facilities.
The 2015 HPAI outbreak was devastating, ravaging more than 240 farms in 15 states, ultimately leading to the demise of 50 million birds and more than $1 billion in costs to the federal government. Konkle and Romanski said the stated goal is to avert a repeat of 2015.
While it causes rapid fatalities in affected flocks, the 2022 outbreak doesn’t appear to pose a significant threat to humans, so long as sanitation and cooking guidelines are followed. If HPAI infected meat is cooked to 165 degrees or more, it will destroy the virus.
Konkle spoke positively of the state’s collaboration with private businesses and farmers, noting there’s stronger communication, testing, reporting, and action plans since the 2015 outbreak. These lines of communication look to create a faster, more comprehensive response to the current HPAI outbreak.
Still, while there’s hope this outbreak can be nipped in the bud in Jefferson County, it’s far too early to tell.
“One thing we learned (in 2015) was the need to act as quickly as possible. We do want to have as rapid response as we can to avoid allowing this virus to spread,” Konkle said. “I don’t have a specific timeline for you. Just a series of steps that has to happen before we can get that far down the road.”