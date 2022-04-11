Outbreaks of HPAI have been confirmed in both wild populations and a second commercial flock in Wisconsin, marking a new development in an epidemic of avian flu that’s now documented in 31 U.S. states.
On March 31, the Wisconsin DNR announced they had detected cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, in wild bird populations in Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk counties. Later, on April 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced an HPAI outbreak had been confirmed in a backyard flock in Rock County — the second outbreak of HPAI in a Wisconsin commercial flock this year.
During a conference call, Wisconsin State Veterinarian Darlene Konkle said the Rock County flock is currently being depopulated and the Jefferson County flock is being composted, while state officials are monitoring both situations.
“We’re definitely all on high alert,” Konkle said. “These wild birds are migrating through and we know that will continue to happen over the coming weeks.”
These precautionary measures include regular observation and testing of nearby bird populations, monitoring the health symptoms of any individuals who came into contact with these facilities, as well as observation of wild bird populations passing through the region.
Konkle noted there was no evidence HPAI spread from the Jefferson County facility to the Rock County facility, or that they’re otherwise connected. Currently, officials believe the outbreaks are tied to contact between commercial populations and migrating wild bird populations. HPAI can also be carried by humans, Konkle noted, as is often the case if a farm worker tracks in bird droppings from outside a sealed facility.
The disease is highly contagious and can be spread via contact with droppings, infected birds, equipment, clothes, or anything that comes into proximity with the virus. As such, Konkle said, strictly following biosecurity measures is necessary to protect commercial populations and contain the spread of HPAI during migration season.
“We’re especially urging poultry flock owners throughout the state to visit our website for additional biosecurity information,” Konkle said. “Biosecurity includes watching your birds closely for any signs of illness, washing your hands frequently when handling birds, and cleaning and disinfecting cages and equipment frequently. Also, it’s important to keep domestic birds in areas to prevent contact with wild birds or their droppings.”
If poultry farmers suspect HPAI is present in a commercial or wild bird population, they should report it Konkle advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and keep the following symptoms of HPAI in mind while they’re monitoring their flocks:
Sudden death of birds without clinical signs. Typically, sudden and high rates of fatality are a sure sign of HPAI in a commercial flock.
Lack of energy or appetite in the animal.
Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs produced by hens.
Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs.
Difficulty breathing.
Runny nose, coughing, sneezing.
Stumbling or falling down.
In mid-March, DATCP notified the public that HPAI had been confirmed at a commercial flock in Jefferson County. It marked the first documented case of the destructive disease since a pandemic in 2015, when a variant of HPAI affected 10 separate Wisconsin operations — six turkey flocks, a backyard farmstead and three hen laying facilities.
The 2015 HPAI outbreak was devastating, ravaging more than 240 farms in 15 states, ultimately leading to the demise of 50 million birds and more than $1 billion in costs to the federal government.
While it causes rapid fatalities in affected flocks, the 2022 outbreak doesn’t appear to pose a significant threat to humans, so long as sanitation and cooking guidelines are followed. If HPAI infected meat or eggs are cooked to 165 degrees or more, it will destroy the virus. During the conference call, officials noted that some individuals with concerning symptoms had been tested, but no traces of HPAI were found.
Konkle noted the state’s veterinary office is working in conjunction with DATCP, Wisconsin DNR, U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agencies as they work to monitor and counteract the emergence of HPAI in bird populations in Wisconsin.