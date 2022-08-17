081822_dr_Highway_4a

Construction of the new county highway facility being built south of Eau Claire on Hwy 53 next to the state patrol headquarters on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE— Nearly five miles of road construction planned for Eau Claire County faces a year-long delay due to price increases.

At the beginning of the summer, the county had 20 miles of road improvement projects planned including pavement replacement and culvert repairs. However, with the cost of materials fluctuating due to inflation, the county will only be able to complete 15 miles of improvements as scheduled.

