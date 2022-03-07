For many at the 2022 Eau Claire Farm Show, the expo wasn’t just an opportunity to visit vendors from across the Midwest, it was a chance to reconnect with old friends after more than a year of absence.
Organizers had to cancel the 2021 Eau Claire Farm Show on account of COVID-19. This year, Wisconsin’s second-longest running farm show made its return and while turnout was smaller than in recent years, signs indicate the agricultural expo is rounding back into form.
“Everybody was scared of the pandemic, now they’re almost over it,” said Bill Henry, who, along with his wife, Sally, organizes the Eau Claire Farm Show. “Next year, I think we could be superb again and back to normal.”
“Talking with vendors, everyone is thrilled to see their old customers again. Folks they’ve known for twenty, thirty years, that come around,” Sally added. “It’s like an extended family. This year, it’s felt like a reunion.”
That reunion drew about 7,000 to 7,500 visitors to the Chippewa Valley Expo Ceter, representing the low end of normal for a popular event that typically draws crowds in the range of 7,000 to 10,000 each year. Speaking with visitors, it was noted that lines didn’t form next to vendors, nor that crowds were packed shoulder to shoulder.
“I think the crowds seem to be smaller,” said Dale Weibel, who joined some friends to check out lawn care and landscaping equipment. “I think that’s fine. It can be super bad to get around here. I’ve been here years and you couldn’t get to some of these vendors because of the lines.”
“It’s not shoulder to shoulder, but there’s still quite a few people here,” said Eric Franson, who’s been going to the Eau Claire Farm Show for more than 40 years with his wife, Karen. “It’s a good way to see what’s out there, I guess. It’s good to see neighbors and run into some people, some salesmen we know pretty good. It’s been excellent.”
And that’s the heart of the matter, isn’t it. Turnout is down, while fewer vendors could make the trip compared to years past, and popular events like the FFA auction were put on hold until next year. But there isn’t a substitute for communal gatherings in agriculture that the Eau Claire Farm Show has been offering for more than half a century. There’s contractors and professionals, but also friends and lifelong peers.
Bill noted the Eau Claire Farm Show offered an opportunity for farmers to get a checkup in the health care section of the expo. Eau Claire County hosted a free clinic during the expo. There, visitors could get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot — three individuals took advantage, according to county health officials — or get their blood pressure taken
For a group that’s notoriously stubborn about doctor appointments, Sally said there’s been a good response from farmers at the 2022 Eau Claire Farm Show.
“Usually, it’s like pulling teeth. It’s so hard to get them to see health care professionals,” Sally said. “This is the only time they come to get the booster, their blood pressure, or whatever, and it’s funny because they’re so stubborn and they don’t want to see their doctor if they don’t ask them. So they’ll come in to take advantage of these clinics, which is awesome.”
Bill and Sally Henry remained optimistic about neat year’s outlook. The Eau Claire Farm Show has always been predicated on word of mouth, so the more farming communities across Wisconsin talk about it’s return, the more folks will come back to see what it has to offer.
There’s also the potential return of many vendors and events to look forward to. Many of them, Bill noted, been hampered by labor shortages, supply-chain issues and the like. With their return, he said, the Eau Claire Farm Show will gradually round back into form as one of Wisconsin’s oldest and proudest agriculture expos.