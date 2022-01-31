SPRING VALLEY — While most people jettisoned their Christmas trees weeks ago, the yuletide joy is only beginning for a flock of goats in western Wisconsin.
Dana Myers’ buckthorn mitigation company Scapegoats specializes in tackling troublesome shrubs, but this holiday season it’s been a story of Christmas trees.
Lots of trees. Piles of trees.
So many trees, in fact, that it’s been something of a mystery just how so many people thought to send their tinsel-clad conifers to Myers’ farmstead near Spring Valley.
It’s certainly a mystery to Myers.
“I started collecting Christmas trees after doing some research and finding out that there were a lot of antioxidants, a lot of trace minerals in them. Most importantly to me, they’re a natural de-wormer,” Myers said. “We were asking neighbors and put an ad on the Nextdoor app asking for trees and people kept bringing them. Fast forward a few years and it blew up. We got hundreds and hundreds of trees this year.”
“It’s been nuts,” Myers said with a shrug. “I have no idea why it took off this year.”
That’s the crux of this bizarre, if belated Christmas miracle.
Aside from that Nextdoor ad a couple years ago, Myers has done next to nothing to promote his business, much less Christmas tree processing. No ads. No social media. No self-promotion. Myers suspects it’s just a product of old-fashion word of mouth, but the sudden flood of Christmas trees — so many, Myers has hundreds of the conifers stacked in rows like cordwood — is a head-scratcher, to say the least.
Then again, one could say Myers’ career as a goat connoisseur has been a series of head-scratchers. Originally from northern Minnesota and later the Twin Cities, Myers didn’t consider establishing a farmstead of any kind until he was in his mid-30s.
That was six years ago. The problem was buckthorn. Myers had a whole mess of the shrubs strangling his beloved stand of pine trees, so he decided to take a look at a solution that was more thorough, greener and definitely cuter than traditional manmade methods. The rest is history.
Four goats quickly became 35 goats, most of them featuring names like Banana Man, Banjo and Cinnamon Roll. It was around this time that Myers decided to start the foliage mitigation operation now named Scapegoats, transporting his herd out to locations across western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota to tackle buckthorn growths for appreciative clients. Now Myers owns over 150 foraging goats, as well as 50 cashmere goats, on 46 rural acres situated between Elmwood and Spring Valley.
What started as a quick fix for buckthorn has turned into a profitable, self-sustaining operation with clients all over the upper Midwest. Gardens. Farms. Corporate offices. Golf courses. Homesteads. Everyone needs a goat at some point.
Watching the goats in action, it’s easy to see why. Toss a Christmas tree in their enclosure and the spunky, pot-bellied flock quickly strips the tree down. It’ll only take an hour, maybe two, before the tree has been completely cleaned of its needles, cones and bark, leaving just a whittled skeleton.
“They’ll kill everything,” Myers said as he watched his goats take a break from munching hay to devour their sixth Christmas tree of the day. “It’s just completely wiped out. They take everything down.”
Buckthorn is a bit different, although goats’ insatiable appetites, non-picky dispositions and relentlessness serve well when it comes to removing troublesome foliage. Myers says it usually takes a couple years — as many as four separate appointments from his Scapegoats — before property owners can safely say buckthorn has been eradicated.
Thankfully, goats are only happy to take the time and effort to remove buckthorn, all the way down to the last seed.
“It’s just like junk food for them, man,” Myers said. “They see it and they run as fast as they can.”
Even if goats are uncannily efficient and thorough — they process up to 90% of buckthorn seeds in their stomachs — it speaks to the tenacity of the shrub that it takes that many passes before a buckthorn growth is out for good. That’s been one of Myers’ selling points over the years. Alternatives, like digging up the root system or more invasive landscaping methods, have proven more harmful than good, as well as ill-equipped to stop a buckthorn resurgence.