Brewers and farmers may not seem like a match made in heaven, but partnerships between these two can be found across the heartland.
It all revolves around grain. Wheat. Barley. Rye. After the brewing process is complete, brewers can offload tons of spent grain to farmers. By providing the manpower and wherewithal to ship it, farmers gain access to a cheap and hearty source of feed for their animals.
All in all, it’s a win-win for everyone. It’s no surprise that many brewers — from giants like Leinenkugel’s, all the way down to family-run pubs like Lazy Monk — are forming similar relationships with their green-thumbed neighbors in the countryside.
Lazy Monk Brewing Co. — a small family-owned microbrewery located on the corner of Madison St. and Oxford Ave. in west Eau Claire — garnered attention on social media for a Facebook post that showcased the partnership they have with local farmsteads to dispose of their spent grain.
“It’s so extremely important to have someone like that, to have someone who can come at a moment’s notice to take it,” said Theresa Frank, a co-proprietor of Lazy Monk with her husband, Leos Frank. “We greatly appreciate it. It makes us feel good to see them put it to good sue. Everyone benefits.”
“It’s very common for breweries to give it away,” Leos added. “You could put in the garbage, but it’s such a big waste of resources. We call it ‘spent’ grain, but it still has so many proteins and water and other things that can be used. They take it off our hands and put it use on their farms.”
With an authentic German pub ambience built on Leos’ Czech upbringing, Lazy Monk Brewing Co. specializes in traditional craft beers, stouts, lagers, ales, radlers and other confections.
Lazy Monk has thrived for more than 12 years — a success, Theresa and Leos said, which is credit to their commitment to an old-fashioned, distinctly European drinking experience that doesn’t chase fickle trends of the moment.
Leos noted the brewery produces roughly 600 barrels per year. Each barrel represents about 33 gallons of beer, which — in part — is the product of processing 2,000 to 4,000 pounds of grain each month.
By percolating cereals like wheat and barley through the brewing process, the Franks are able to create tasty confections of varying palettes, textures, colors and other nuances of the craft. From Bohemian pilsners and fruity radlers, to Irish ales and Lazy Day Lagers, and much, much more.
This produces quite a bit of waste. Thousands upon thousands of pounds of wet, odorous porridge that’ll quickly rot and produce, as Leos terms it, “The smell of a dead body.” But, while it may cause a stench if left on its own for longer than a couple days, the spent grain retains its proteins, starches and much of its nutritional value. Only the sugars have been stripped from it.
This means it’s perfectly good for cattle or hog feed, Leos noted, although it isn’t suitable for organic farms, per strict regulations on that front. Over the years, local farmers arrive, promptly once a week, to transport the spent grain to their farmsteads which only costs them the manpower and machinery to move it. The Franks don’t charge them a dime.
Not all farms and breweries make a good match. The Franks admit it can be a bit tricky to find a farmstead operation whose scale and needs align with the size of a brewery like Lazy Monk, or giant behemoths like Leinenkugel’s for that matter, but the benefits are it more than worth it.