Rainfall across the heartland has offered a welcome respite after months of blistering temperatures and little in the way of precipitation.
While 2021 is looking good in terms of crop yields and market rates, Wisconsin agriculturists will be keeping a close eye on the fields as summer transitions into autumn and new challenges emerge.
Temperatures continue to hover a little above average, but sporadic rainfall across the state has started to curb the effects of extended drought farmers and agriculturists have been battling throughout 2021. There are indications this is more the case for western and central Wisconsin, while eastern counties are seeing less consistent precipitation.
Moisture conditions across the state are registering at adequate or better for 69% and 67% in topsoil and subsoil metrics respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wisconsin Crop Progress report released Monday, Aug. 2. Pasture conditions have improved, rating at 62% good to excellent, which marks a 2% increase over last week.
The current challenge facing many farmers is whether there’s been rainfall and how much. For many, recent showers mean people need to be vigilant for pests that emerge to take advantage of wetter conditions, said Josh Kamps, agriculture educator for UW-Extension Lafayette County. Lafayette County, he noted, has been blessed by a healthy dose of precipitation in recent days across the county, with hopes rainfall will become more the norm, less the exception as it has been this year.
“We received some rain last week here across the region, which was really important as the crops had just pollinated and are beginning the year,” said Kamps, who noted that while quality has been good, yields have been up and down this year. “As far as soybeans, a lot of flowers are out, so those pods are starting to be here. Some more some more rainfall will be needed in the upcoming weeks to help finish off that crop.”
This isn’t the case in Iowa County, where Gene Schriefer serves as an agriculture agent for the UW-Extension Iowa County. Mother Nature, he noted, has been fickle from town to town and farm to farm. So far, Kamps and Schriefer noted, farms have been able to mostly avoid issues of heat stress and other detrimental effects of drought, but there’s always that possibility going forward on farms that weren’t in the path of rainfall.
“It’s been real spotty,” Schriefer said. “Some farms got a good rain, but a couple farms away, they get nothing, so we’ve been very, very spotty. At least in terms of corn, beans and hay, it hasn’t been looking too bad. Pastures have been really suffering, though.”
In general, 2021 is shaping up to be a continuation of 2020’s strong showing with staple crops including corn, soybeans, oats, alfalfa and winter wheat all performing on par with this time last year. That’s roughly 7-8 days ahead of the five-year average. According to the crop progress report, 86% of corn is silking, three days ahead of 2020 and eight days of the five-year average. Soybeans are reportedly 88% blooming, with 61% setting pods and conditions at 72% rated good to excellent.
Oats are registering 92% coloring, 28% harvested and overall conditions are rated 76% good to excellent, which marks a 2% increase over last week. Eight percent of the potato harvest is complete, with 93% of the crop rated good to excellent. Winter wheat is 80% harvested, which is good for seven days ahead of last year and eight days head of the curve. In terms of alfalfa hay, the second cutting is 96% complete, while the second cutting is 45% complete. Statewide alfalfa hay condition is rated 73% good to excellent.
While temperatures have been running hotter this year, they’ve been relatively stable, Kamps said. That may account for good crop performances. In prior years, farmers were dealing with soggier conditions and, in 2020, a late cold snap accompanied by frost hampered the initial growth of many crops. This isn’t the case this year, where farmers have been able to take advantage of consistently sunny conditions, while taking the necessary steps to mitigate heat stresses.
Kamps warned that farmers should keep an eye on pests that may arise after extended rainfall, where pests and diseases pressures may no longer be curbed by high temperatures and lack of rainfall, and it’s always wise to examine fields — particularly corn, for example — for root worms and beetles and spider mites. Kamps and Schriefer also advised farmers to keep their eyes peeled for pigweed including water hemp, palmer amaranth and Wisconsin redroot, which could be poking up seed heads in coming weeks. As the season progresses and temperatures change, farmers need to adapt and change their pest management strategies to fit the current situation. Farmers are welcome to contact their local UW-Extension office if they require assistance in identifying these pests.
“The weed species that I spoke of are definitely going to take in the rain, take in the nutrients that dissipate with our crops,” Kamps said. “The insects are more based off of heat, so once those processes start then they’ll go through their life cycle and we’re probably a little ahead of ahead of schedule when it comes to lower insect pressure.”
“A lot of pest management decisions have already been made from a weed control standpoint,” Kamps later added. “But, I think we have the opportunity to to review our decisions and decide if we had the control that we wanted.”
Across the market, crop prices are solid, if stable, said Kamps and Schriefer noted, which stands in contrast spring months like March, April and May, when there was a great deal of excitement across the market or June and July when prices were more volatile. Now, Kamps said, as crop yields start to come in and the market stabilizes, farmers and buyers alike will be holding tight to see how 2021 ultimately pans out.
“Now, I think we’re just in t that holding pattern, really trying to get an idea on what the yield might be across the region and across the country,” Kamps said. “Demand is demand is good from what I can tell for, for our grain crops pricing.”