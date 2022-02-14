There’s an element of nostalgia that threads its way through each brush stroke and dash of color.
As artists and friends, Lorraine Ortner-Blake and Roberta Condon may approach the same subject matter — America’s rural heartland — but from very different perspectives.
Ortner-Blake is formally trained, while Condon is self-taught. Condon often favors seemingly mundane subjects that harken to farm life, embellished with vivid colors and startling contrasts. Ortner-Blake’s paintings are more intricate. They portray people and events grounded in memories of the countryside; complex images that blur the lines between perspective, depth and time.
And it is this last element — time, and its passage — that serves as the centerpiece of each painter’s art, if in different ways.
“Roberta was looking at the Midwest farm world of now, with an eye toward the future — where’s it going? And I found I was looking at Midwest farming before — where did we come from? How did we get here? What was the family story of farming?” Ortner-Blake said. “We made this lovely match. We created this beautiful continuum from the early 1900s through the near future.”
That, more or less, is the ethos of “Long Time Passing,” an art exhibition of Ortner-Blake and Condon’s that depict different aspects of rural life and farming communities. The exhibition is scheduled to travel the Midwest periodically for the next three years.
“Working together on this series, we’re stronger as a whole,” Condon added. “Honestly, we’ve accomplished a lot. It’s a rarity.”
Ortner-Blake’s works capture dreamy glimpses into a familiar world long gone, while Condon’s illustrate the ever-evolving nature of American farms today. In this way, both artists use their art to portray a culture and way of life that’s fading from the American consciousness.
And, it’s a way of life that Condon and Ortner-Blake are well acquainted with. Both artists grew up as farm girls — Ortner-Blake on a farmstead in Wisconsin, Condon in northern Illinois.
“My art was inspired by my mom, who I got to hear stories from about her life. I got to see that shift that happened over two or three generations,” Ortner-Blake said. “I began to want to record my mom’s stories.”
“For me, the approach is to tell a story and when I tell a story, I don’t necessarily get to realism. It’s a mix of a little primitivism and a little fantasy,” Ortner-Blake said. “I want someone to be able to look at my painting and figure out a story, look to the details and to the relationships of what’s in the painting and understand someone’s adventure or emotion or experience.”
By Condon’s own admission, artistic portrayals of farmsteads or livestock doesn’t typically inspire her, but then 2020 rolled around and COVID-19 hit. During the pandemic, Condon regularly walked stretches of the 1,200 mile Ice Age Trail.
Much like most folks, Condon found herself isolated and free to use her time as she wished. And it was in this quiet, contemplative atmosphere that Condon reexamined rural life in its modern state. In an agricultural industry that’s increasingly mechanized, corporatized and disconnected, she grew attached to the remnants of farm life from her youth.
And Condon decided it was worth preserving. That meant capturing the beauty of rural America, as well as its struggles.
“I’ve been painting for a long time, but I never painted any farms and I almost felt they were cliché,” Condon said. “I saw how things were changing, how farmers were struggling. It’s powerful. When you’re 65, you’ve seen a lot of change out there, and so it starts to resonate with you a little bit more.”