The analytical firm Informa has released their updated acreage estimates for the 2023 planting season. Informa is predicting US corn plantings of 91.9 million acres this coming year, up 445,000 from their previous estimate and 3.3 million more than what was seeded in 2022. Soybean plantings are forecast to total 88.5 million acres, down 400,000 from last month but up 1.1 million from last year. Informa is projecting US all wheat acres at 47.3 million, down 560,000 on the month but up 1.6 million from 2022. There are obviously several factors that will impact these numbers moving forward with cost of production and weather being the two primary ones.

Brazilian officials have released data for the number of acres they could potentially bring into production if needed. At the present time Brazil has 400 million acres of pastureland that could easily be converted to crop land if needed. Of this, nearly half is considered low-grade pasture and would be the first to be converted. Last year Brazilian farmers planted a total of 189.2 million acres compared to the 221.8 million in the United States for the three main crops. Even if Brazil’s yields do not increase, which they have been, this expansion would make them the leader in global commodity production and trade. Brazil already leads the US in soybean production.