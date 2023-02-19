What the United States will see for acreage this coming production season is becoming more of a market topic.

Last year US farmers seeded 88.6 million acres of corn as weather was a major issue for spring planting. This total is expected to be much higher this year with some analysts predicting US corn plantings at 94 million acres. While possible, this seems like a stretch. To reach this level the US would need to see very little prevent plant and bring in acres from the reserve program. In the USDA baseline projections US corn acres were predicted at 92 million. This number is more realistic. The main reason some analysts are higher is because that is what the feel the US will need for corn acres to satisfy demand. The uncertainty in this is how much corn demand the US will lose to South America if Brazil’s crop is as large as some predict.

