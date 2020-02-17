The Agriculture Department left unchanged its 2020 milk production forecast in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
2020 production and marketings remain estimated at 222.0 and 221.0 billion pounds respectively. If realized, 2020 production would be up 3.7 billion pounds or 1.7% from 2019.
The 2020 fat basis export and import forecasts were also unchanged from the previous month. On a skim-solids basis, the import forecast was unchanged while the export forecast was raised on the strength of international demand for nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder. Dairy supply and use estimates for 2019 were adjusted to reflect December data in the report.
Annual product price forecasts for cheese and butter were lowered from the previous month as demand remains relatively weak. The 2020 nonfat dry milk forecast was unchanged while the whey price forecast was raised.
The Class III milk price forecast was reduced on a lower cheese price forecast while the Class IV price was reduced, reflecting a lower butter price forecast.
Look for the 2020 Class III to average around $16.95 per hundredweight, according to the USDA, down 40 cents from what was projected in January, down a penny from the 2019 average, but compares to $14.61 in 2018.
The Class IV projection was put at $16.70, down 20 cents from the January estimate and compares to the 2019 average of $16.30 and $14.23 in 2018.
Midwest cheesemakers reported varying demand Valentine’s Week, with most suggesting sales are meeting expectations while others, particularly barrel producers, are concerned about market tones which are not helpful to their bottom line. Spot milk was widely available for those cheesemakers who are on the spot market, with reported prices in a tight, discounted range of $2 to $3 under Class III. Cheese inventories are available, but not overly concerning at this time. The block barrel price gap may have narrowed, says Dairy Market News, but “markets are definitely on shaky terrain.”
Butter makers report that sales are level and or meeting expectations and buying interest is beginning to show signs of springtime revival. Churning is active and cream is widely and easily accessible from local and Western suppliers. Producers are, at least in the near term, not overly concerned about the market dip, says DMN and “in recent years, butter has been a dairy commodity stalwart regarding market tones.”
FC Stone’s Dave Kurzawski wrote in his Feb. 12 Early Morning Update that slower powder demand and continued concerns over economic losses spurred by coronavirus still have the markets attention. Technical indicators, too, look weaker again, says Kurzawski.
Speaking in the Feb. 17 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, Kurzawski said there’s a lot of “flux” in the dairy markets right now and the volatility we have seen the past six months or so isn’t going away. The coronavirus holds part of the blame but he suggests we step back and ask what part of the news cycle are we in. Are we in the beginning, the middle, or the end?
He believes we’re in the middle of the cycle so it could still have some reverberating impacts for the dairy prices and dairy markets. Looking however to the past 12 months, he said, “We’ve made less milk, we’ve made less components within that milk, and we haven’t really changed the dynamic in terms of cow numbers.” “We’re at a higher price level, which is beneficial for producers,” he said, “But within that we’re going to have some big swings on all of these markets.”
Penn State’s monthly Dairy Outlook had a warning for Pennsylvania dairy producers and, really all U.S. producers. It begins by stating that “The 2020 outlook provided by the futures markets for milk, corn and soybeans points to a positive year for dairy producers. Milk prices are predicted to be the highest in six years and grain prices are expected to remain in their current range, even with some anticipated positive developments in trade agreements. Increases in domestic milk production have been under 1% in 2018 and 2019, helping to support higher prices. Additional good news includes increased skim milk powder sales to China in recent months, and less milk production by leading milk producing nations.”
“However, even with this positive outlook, there remains a level of concern among dairy producers, as the unprecedented pressures of sustained low prices of previous years continues to significantly change our domestic dairy industry.
“Several facts regarding the industry are challenges to Pennsylvania dairy producers,” the Outlook warned. “The average fat test for domestic herds has now risen to 3.9%. Milk fat and milk protein levels have increased beyond what was once thought possible and they have become the main way to improve premiums. An annual milk fat average of 3.5-3.6% for a Holstein herd is now considered a problem area needing attention. Many of Pennsylvania’s herds are still in this range,” according to the Outlook.
“In December 2019, Pennsylvania cows averaged 65 pounds of milk per day. The average for U.S. cows was 73 pounds of milk per day. This lower average continues to push Pennsylvania’s cost of production/hundredweight higher compared to other leading dairy states. This is the primary factor challenging Pennsylvania’s dairy industry,” according to Penn State.
Speaking of milk output potential, Dairy Market News reports that the number of milk cows in the U.S. as of Jan. 1 totaled 9.33 million head, down slightly from the previous year. Milk cow replacement heifers totaled 4.64 million head, down 1% from the previous year. The percentage of milk cow replacement heifers per 1,000 milk cows on Jan. 1 was 49.7, down 1% from the previous year. Milk cow replacement heifers expected to calve during the year totaled 29.3 million head, down 2% from the previous year.
“Farm milk outputs are generally steady to higher, across the country, ahead of the upcoming spring flush,” according to DMN. “Protein butterfat milk components remain at high levels, but are anticipated to steadily decrease until the summer. At this point, raw milk volumes are more than adequate to meet all processing needs within the dairy industry of the nation. In fact, some milk loads for Class III can be found at discounted prices, under the market, especially in the Central region. Nationwide, bottled milk sales are steady with schools amid the spring semester. Large amounts of condensed skim milk continue clearing into dryers in all regions. Cream is widely available throughout the country, keeping butter makers actively churning. Ice cream makers are a little bit more active regarding cream purchasing.”
Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted seven offers of export assistance this week from CWT to help capture sales contracts for 253,532 pounds of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and 1.323 million pounds of whole milk powder.
The product is going to customers in Asia, Central and South America, and the Middle East through June and raises CWT’s 2020 sales to 1.570 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 328,489 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 644,852 pounds of cream cheese and 1.984 million pounds of whole milk powder. The product will go to 11 countries and are the equivalent of 41.4 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis, according to CWT.