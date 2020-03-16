The Agriculture Department raised its 2020 milk production forecast in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, based on a higher expected cow inventory.
2020 production and marketings were estimated at 222.3 and 221.2 billion pounds respectively, up 300 million pounds on production and 200 million on marketings. If realized, 2020 production would be up 3.9 billion pounds or 1.8% from 2019.
The 2020 fat basis import forecast was raised from the previous month on recent trade data and stronger anticipated imports of cheese and butterfat products. The fat basis export forecast was reduced on slower expected demand in the first half of the year.
On a skim-solids basis, the import forecast was raised on stronger imports of cheese, milk proteins, and several other dairy products. The skim-solids basis export forecast was raised on expectations of continued strength in international demand.
Annual product price forecasts for cheese, butter and nonfat dry milk were lowered, but the whey price forecast was raised.
The Class III milk price estimate was reduced on the lower cheese price forecast and is projected to average $16.65 per hundredweight, down 30 cents from last month’s estimate and compares to $16.96 in 2019 and $14.61 in 2018.
The Class IV price was reduced on lower butter and NDM price forecasts and is expected to average $15.75, down 95 cents from last month’s projection and compares to $16.30 in 2019 and $14.23 in 2018.
On January 30, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency. First identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, the virus now known as COVID-19, was declared a global pandemic by the WHO.
Wall Street saw its worst day of trading in over a decade on March 9 as stocks plunged due to falling oil prices and continued concern over the coronavirus.
Dairy prices are also coming under increased pressure as schools close and restaurant traffic lessens.
FC Stone dairy broker Dave Kurzawski said in the March 16 Dairy Radio Now broadcast that early estimates of the impact have been scrapped, as the situation is very fluid and changing hour to hour almost, “so trying to guess the final result is probably a fool’s errand,” but he agreed the outbreak may be problematic for fluid milk sales and falling restaurant sales will impact butter sales; however, “People are not going to stop eating.”
Recent weekly cheese and butter sales are up, he said, and “I know we keep hearing about hand sanitizer and toilet paper but folks are buying food as well and they’re buying dairy products.”
Those sales may be being pulled forward and perhaps, two or three weeks from now will we hear demand has slowed, but he added a significant thought. “Ten years ago, if this had happened, anybody sitting at home would have ordered a pizza, and I think we will see a spike in pizza sales, but now you have Grub Hub, Uber Eats, Door Dash, and all these different companies, you can order a steak if you want or you can order a cheeseburger.”
He admits that yes, we will lose some sales and prices have already reflected that. Class III futures from peak to trough are down about 15%, according to Kurzawski, and Class IV prices are down about 17% “and there may be more downside to come but I don’t believe demand is going to curl up and die here.”
Midwestern cheese producers reported generally steady, if not tepid, cheese demand this week, according to Dairy Market News, and some say coronavirus issues are not directly affecting cheesemakers. There are concerns and or expectations of food service requests lessening, but retail demand could improve, as more people are staying in. Cheese inventory ranges from growing to long. Milk is available and the volume of offers has increased but the mid-week price range was similar to the previous week’s. Cheese market tones are far from steady, says DMN.
Western cheesemakers say demand has been steady. Retail orders are strong, but food service has been a bit slower. With an abundance of milk, cheese plants are running near full capacity. Contacts suggest block cheese inventories are in balance but there are more barrels available. End users say they are getting steady offers from manufacturers, but these offers are not large lot sizes.
Butter producers report more promising demand tones and spring holiday demand expectations are beginning to come to fruition. Butter production is moderate to busy, depending on the producer and the region. Cream is still readily available for churning but ice cream production increases have begun to push more cream into Class II facilities. Butter markets have seen improvements however coronavirus has most DMN contacts questioning expectations of all markets, including butter. One presumption is a potential uptick in retail demand, while food service (restaurant) demand takes a bearish hit.
Western retail butter orders are slowly coming off of the last two weeks’ peak demand period caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Food service sales are down as people avoid going to crowded public places. Cream availability has tightened a bit because ice cream producers have started to take a few loads of cream but churning is active and butter manufacturers don’t have any issue with getting their cream needs filled. The next holiday is just around the corner and the expectation is that more cream will go to holiday product manufacturing.
In politics, Connecticut dairy farmer, James Jacquier, testified recently before the House Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture to provide a dairy stakeholder perspective on agricultural trade.
Jacquier is Chairman of the Board for Agri-Mark, a dairy cooperative comprised of 850 farm families across New England and New York. Agri-Mark is a member of the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council, which work together to advance dairy trade policy for the industry.
He urged Congress to “work with the Administration to use negotiating resources wisely to target important agricultural markets and create greater access for US dairy products with key trading partners.”
A NMPF press release stated that Jacquier “noted that careful and proactive attention to the implementation and enforcement of negotiated trade agreements, such as USMCA, will be critical in the coming year, emphasizing in particular the importance of ironing out details pertaining to new export access and Class 7 related dairy policy reforms with Canada, and common cheese name safeguards with Mexico as USMCA progresses.
“Regarding GIs, Jacquier raised concerns with the European Union’s (EU) efforts to misuse geographical indication to instead confiscate common food names, such as parmesan, feta and asiago, as well as wine and meat terms.
“America’s dairy farmers applaud the certainty that lowered tariffs and fairly negotiated trade agreements bring to our industry. However, if we cannot combat outrageous nontariff barriers, such as those the EU is manufacturing to block the export of American-made cheeses, these trade wins can ring hollow. The EU’s stance on common food names is a protectionist and anti-trade policy and it must be firmly rejected by Congress and by U.S. trade officials,” Jacquier said.
Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted 10 offers of export assistance this week from CWT to help capture sales contracts for 738,549 pounds of cheese, and 661,387 pounds of whole milk powder. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Middle East and Oceania, delivered from April through September and puts CWT’s 2020 exports at 5.635 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 1.19 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 1.39 million pounds of cream cheese and 5.95 million pounds of whole milk powder. The product is going to 19 countries.