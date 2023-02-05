Foreign ownership in the US ag industry is becoming more of a market topic. Legislation has been introduced this week to monitor foreign ownership of US farmland and industries, including China. Foreign ownership of these has increased in recent years and US lawmakers are concerned with the volume of land and food production facilities are owned outside the US. An oversight committee has been monitoring these foreign purchases, but accuracy of data has been questioned. Proposed legislation would allow the US Secretary of Ag to sit on the Committee of Foreign Investment which advises the President on such matters.

We are starting to see a seasonal shift in the US export market. This comes with the start of the South American export program, mainly on soybeans. We have seen some harvest delays to the Brazilian soybean crop but not enough to offer significant market support, nor to cause a shift in soybean origination. The question now is if delays were enough to cause issues getting the Safrinha crop in Brazil planted, Brazilian farmers have set windows in which they can plant crops to give soils a rest between crops. While the rains seem negative now, they are giving the soil a full charge of moisture for developing crops which may give the country larger yields.