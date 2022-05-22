Some analysts are already starting to adjust their production estimates due to current US weather conditions, mainly on corn. Some of these have reduced their potential corn yield estimate by 6 bushels per acre from current weather. Planted acres have also been lowered, which will further reduce new crop corn production. This is already causing trade to show concern on new crop corn balance sheets.
The delays we are seeing in the US planting season is having other impacts on the market. For one, it is generating ideas that the crops will mature under stressful conditions as they may be impacted by late summer heat. If plantings are delayed much more, they will likely need to be dried next fall and increase demand for energy products. One benefit from the staggered plantings is they may alleviate fall congestion at delivery terminals and prevent fall basis from widening.
Not only is spring planting delayed in the United States, but in Ukraine as well, albeit for very different reasons. Farmers in Ukraine have now seeded just 25% of their intended spring grain acres. Not only are logistic and input shortages a hindrance in Ukraine, but many farmers report finding mines in their fields. Trade remains uncertain on how much actual planting we will see in Ukraine this year, but before long, it may be too late to seed their crops.
It is well known that the Ukrainian infrastructure has been damaged from the war with Russia, but we are now getting a better idea of actual structural losses. This is becoming a major concern, especially for Ukraine’s corn farmers. According to the Ukrainian group Agro Consult, 5% of the country’s corn facilities are damaged which may prevent the harvest of some fields with standing crops. The group also claims another 15% of Ukraine’s storage facilities cannot be reached due to damage to roads and rail lines.
Weather has turned dry in Brazil in recent weeks and there are reports this is causing significant damage to the country’s Safrinha crop, which is the second corn crop of the year. Some analysts have made sizable reductions to Brazil’s total corn production as a result, with some no more than 108 million metric tons compared to the current USDA projection of 116 million metric tons. There are other scouts in Brazil who believe the crop is actually going to be larger though, as the bulk of the Safrinha crop is not seeing stress, and acres are currently underestimated.
