We are starting to see a shift in farmer attitude across the U.S. More farmers are now getting ready for the spring planting season, which will take attention away from marketing. Historically, this has created favorable basis opportunities for farmers who are willing to move inventory while planting is taking place. This year may be different though, as interior demand has taken a hit in recent weeks, especially from the ethanol industry. Soybean basis is likely to remain favorable though as crushers try to secure inventory and capture elevated margins.
One factor trade is starting to consider as we approach the spring planting season is the number of acres in the Conservation Reserve Program. There were 22.32 million acres in CRP in 2019, but that is expected to decline to 21.85 million in 2020. Officials also claim they only expect to see 2.67 million acres of prevent plant in the U.S. this year, compared to a large 17.5 million in 2019. This decrease in prevent plant acres is based on a return to favorable planting conditions in the U.S. which are slow to develop.
Chinese soybean demand for the upcoming marketing year has been updated with a rise in expected imports. The USDA attaché in Beijing is predicting soybean imports of 86 million metric tons for the 2020/21 marketing year. This is bump from the 84 million metric tons that is expected to be imported this year. A recovery from the African Swine Fever is the primary cause of the higher import estimate. While increased, the total is still well behind the 92 million metric tons that was imported in the 2017/18 marketing year.
Even with renewed export demand on corn, trade is concerned with domestic usage, primarily ethanol manufacturing. It has been well publicized how U.S. ethanol manufacturers are struggling with poor margins and a lack of demand which is causing many to halt operations. As a result, we have already seen increases to corn carryout estimates with some analysts raising it from the current 1.89 billion bushel estimate to 2.2 billion bushels. Given the ripple effect of this demand uncertainty and prospects for a large crop of corn this year, a 3 billion bushel new crop carryout is not out of the question.
The U.S. ethanol industry has finally received some friendly news, however. Chinese officials claim that country will likely import $800 million of ethanol, once trade gets back to a more normal routine. This depends heavily upon the advancement of the coronavirus, however, and how long it takes for energy demand to get back to a normal level. While this will not prevent more ethanol plant closures in the immediate future, it does give the industry long term hope.
Another story that could end up supporting the U.S. ethanol market is the issues with Brazilian production and logistics. Ethanol margins have also been under pressure in Brazil as the slow-down in travel is a worldwide development. This has led to Brazil’s largest ethanol distributor to declare force majeure as they cannot use the ethanol they have on hand and cannot take anymore from manufacturers. This is also taking place in the United States and creating even more issues for the entire energy market.
The United States has seen demand increase for several commodities recently, but one that is getting the least amount of attention is poultry. Poultry demand started to increase in late winter when pork and beef values started rising. The elevated consumer buying we had when the coronavirus hit elevated poultry demand that much more. Consumers tend to buy larger volume of poultry for frozen reserves. Poultry also tends to be cheaper than beef and pork and demand rises when economic market concerns arise.
The Russian government has announced it will be imposing export quotas on grains. This was originally thought to be from low grain inventory, but that is not the case. In fact, March 1 grain stocks in Russia are actually up 15.5% from a year ago. Russian wheat stocks are 13.8% higher than a year ago, and corn inventory is 26.7% greater. Russia is limiting exports to help ensure there is an adequate grain supply to satisfy domestic needs, which is likely to start happening in more exporting countries.
Ukraine officials have followed suit and will reduce their grain exports to provide adequate domestic reserve as well. The Ukraine government is going to limit wheat exports to just 20.2 million metric tons this year to help domestic values maintain a reasonable level for consumers. To date, Ukraine has already exported 18 million metric tons of wheat, however. This leaves just 2.2 million metric tons of wheat to export through June and opens the door for additional U.S. business.
One of the biggest stories to hit the livestock industry in some time has been the closing of a Smithfield packing plant. Over Easter weekend, Smithfield announced it would be closing its plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, due to employees being infected with the coronavirus. A reported 238 employees at the facility have tested positive for the virus. The Sioux Falls plant provides an estimated 5% of the U.S. pork supply, and its closing generated ideas of localized pork shortages across the U.S.
