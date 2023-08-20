Several changes were made to domestic corn balance sheets in the August WASDE report, but all were within trade expectations. Corn yield was trimmed 2.4 bushels per acre for an average of 175.1 bushels. This put total production at 15.11 billion bushels, down 209 million bushels from July. On the demand side 2022/23 usage was reduced 45 million bushels from lower exports and industrial use. Corn imports were also bumped up 10 million bushels. This raised old crop ending stocks 55 million bushels to total 1.457 billion bushels. Demand for the 2023/24 crop was cut 95 million bushels between exports, feed and residual, and industrial usage. The added old crop bushels and this lower new crop demand negated much of the corn production loss to keep ending stocks at 2.2 billion bushels. This is a 15.3% stocks to use ratio and leads to a new crop average price projection of $4.90.
The US soybean yield was also trimmed in the August balance sheets for an average of 50.9 bushels an acre, down 1.1 bushels from July. This is forecast to produce a crop of 4.2 billion bushels, 95 million bushels less than last month. On the demand side the only alteration to old crop was a 5 million bushel increase in imports which put ending stocks at 260 million bushels. For new crop the USDA also raised imports by 10 million bushels and trimmed exports by 25 million bushels. The combination of these changes put 2023/24 ending stocks at 245 million bushels, down 55 million bushels from July. This lowered the new crop stocks to use ratio to 5.8% and an average price projection of $12.70. Any further reduction to US soybean production will bring equal reductions to demand from this point.