Russian officials have finally agreed to extend the Black Sea export corridor, although the extension was less than hoped for. Russia has agreed to continue with the current agreement for another 60 days, half of the original agreement. While exports will continue Russia wants ongoing talks to address some of their trade concerns, including the sanctions the world market placed on them at the start of the Ukraine war. Russia claims these sanctions are preventing exports of needed products including fertilizer. It seems doubtful at this time there will be concessions on Russian sanctions. How much product Ukraine can export over the extended period will have an influence on how willing world partners are to work with Russia on another extension.

We are now at a stage of the year where we see a shift in market focus to spring planting. As more attention is placed on spring planting, less is given to marketing old crop inventory. Historically this tends to support interior basis values as deliveries of farm stored inventory declines. This year will likely be no different, but how much basis improvement we see may be less than in recent years.