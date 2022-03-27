Trade is starting to make projections on what the developments in the Black Sea mean for the world wheat balance sheets. At the present time the global stocks to use on wheat is projected at 28.5% which only slightly less than a year ago. Half of this wheat is in China though and is not available for global use. If we remove China, the world balance sheets on wheat tighten to their lowest level since 2007. If we then take the Black Sea out of the world supply the global stocks to use drops to its lowest level on record at just 12.9%.
The same scenario is being considered in the world corn balance sheets. The world corn balance sheets for this year are nearly unchanged from a year ago. If we take out Chin and the Black Sea global corn reserves fall to 8.3%. While this is just under last year’s 8.5% stocks to use, it is the lowest volume on record. There is heavy debate on the world corn balance sheets though as several forecasters have increased their Brazilian crop estimates as recent rains have been quite favorable for the crop.
The world soybean needs in the spot market are once again being mostly satisfied with new crop inventory out of Brazil. The leading one of these importers is China who has taken in 3.5 million metric tons of soybeans from Brazil so far this calendar year. This is a large 241% more than the same period a year ago according to data from Reuters, as heavy rains slowed last year’s start to the harvest in Brazil. The United States has shipped more soybeans to China than Brazil this year at 10.04 million metric tons, but this is a 16% decline on the year. The lack of a binding trade agreement is limiting China’s imports of all US products, but the drought in Brazil may elevate late season buying from the US.
Even though it has faded from the daily headlines, the La Nina weather even is still very much intact. This is now more of an issue for the United States and the primary reason we continue to see drought in Southern States. Some models now indicate that the event could last through the winter an into next year. This may be more of an issue for South America, particularly Argentina. This would be the 1st time in the past 20 years that Argentina would be impacted by a La Nina for three consecutive years.
Analysts are starting to release their estimates for the planting intentions report that will be released on March 31st. So far estimates are for an increase in wheat and soybean plantings of 2 million each from last year. Corn plantings are expected to decline 1 million from a year ago. These numbers are in line with what the USDA projected in the February Ag Outlook Forum, but if we are going to see plantings this high it will take nearly perfect spring planting conditions.
This year’s soybean production season in Brazil is still taking place but we are already starting to see projections for next year’s crop potential. The most interest right now is on plantings and if we will see expansion like we have for the past several years. Economists believe Brazilian farmers will in fact continue to elevate their soybean plantings, but at a slower rate due to rising input costs. Brazil typically expands its soybean plantings from 2.5 to 5 million acres per year, but this year the increase may be just half of that.
The food versus fuel debate is again starting to build in the commodity market. This is not uncommon when food values inflate, but the all around inflation we are seeing at this time is giving the debate more attention. Another difference is that the current fuel or food debate is on the global stage, not just in the United States. Many biofuel blenders around the world are looking at cutting or suspending blend rates to lower food costs for consumers. While this can be effective, it can drive fuel costs higher in return.
Even though Brazil is still in the midst of this year’s growing season we are already seeing estimates for next year’s soybean production. Input supplies in Brazil are reported as lower than usual and given the issues in the Black Sea, some of these may struggle to build. Typically Brazil expands its soybean plantings between 2% and 5% annually, but a lack of inputs may limit expansion this coming year. This does not necessarily mean Brazil will produce a smaller soybean crop though, as a return to normal weather may be just as beneficial to crop size as expanded acreage.
