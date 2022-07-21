The safrinha harvest is quickly advancing in Brazil. A reported 50% of the crop has been harvested, twice the volume that was out a year ago. This rapid harvest pace has created logistic issues in Brazil and pressured the country’s offers. Corn out of Brazil is now being offered at a sharp discount to the US, but this starting to narrow. It is questionable as to how much business the US will see though, as Brazil is likely still going to be making exports when the US harvest starts.

When it comes to US exports more interest is being placed on the soy complex. Combined US soybean sales currently total 804 million bushels , a record for this time of year. The previous forward contracting record on US soybeans if 644 million bushels, and last year the US had 332 million bushels of sales on the books. Nearly all of these sales were made when concerns were building over the potential size of the South American crop. These fears have now subsided, and when combined with easing global demand, the complex has been pressured. Sales cancellations are also lessening the trade response to the high numbers.