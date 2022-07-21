The safrinha harvest is quickly advancing in Brazil. A reported 50% of the crop has been harvested, twice the volume that was out a year ago. This rapid harvest pace has created logistic issues in Brazil and pressured the country’s offers. Corn out of Brazil is now being offered at a sharp discount to the US, but this starting to narrow. It is questionable as to how much business the US will see though, as Brazil is likely still going to be making exports when the US harvest starts.
When it comes to US exports more interest is being placed on the soy complex. Combined US soybean sales currently total 804 million bushels , a record for this time of year. The previous forward contracting record on US soybeans if 644 million bushels, and last year the US had 332 million bushels of sales on the books. Nearly all of these sales were made when concerns were building over the potential size of the South American crop. These fears have now subsided, and when combined with easing global demand, the complex has been pressured. Sales cancellations are also lessening the trade response to the high numbers.
We are starting to see a shift in the mindset of the soy complex, however. Up until now there were thoughts the US was over-selling its soybeans and old crop stocks may drop to a critical volume. Now that we have started to see previous sales canceled, trade is less worried. The question ion the market now is how many more of the 254 million bushels of unshipped sales might be washed out of, as these sales are not being rolled to new crop, simply cancelled.
There are indications in the market that the United States may see more export business on corn. One reason for this is that Argentina is not selling corn right now as they are holding inventory as a hedge against inflation. Brazil is also slower at selling corn as farmers believe futures will rebound following the recent sell-off. China has also indicated it will start taking corn from Brazil this year, which may open the door for US sales in the future if availability becomes tight for current buyers.
Renewable fuel production in the United States continues to increase according to the latest industry report. Total US renewable fuel production in the month of March was up 14% from February and a 26% increase from last year. Total renewable fuel production for the month came in at 121 million gallons, the second highest on record. As production capacity increases, so will the monthly output.
Trade is closely monitoring the size and export of the Russian wheat crop. Officials in Russia have increased the size of the crop to a record at 88.8 million metric tons. Russia had been increasing its export tax on wheat and hit a record just short of $150.00/metric ton. This has dropped considerably though and is now at $85.00 per ton. Russia is also basing its tax values off the Ruble rather than the US dollar, which is impacting all quotes. The question remains wo will buy Russian wheat with much of the world placing sanctions on them until the Ukraine war ends, and possibly longer.
Basis values across the United States are becoming mixed. Soybean basis has softened at both interior and export channels as demand is starting to soften. Corn basis is firmer, mainly in the export market. This is because even though buyers are covering the majority of their needs with South American offers, they need product from the US for blending. This is mainly with South American corn and a means of meeting strict import regulations from buyers. One of these is China though, who has eased their restrictions on Brazilian corn in an effort to make trade easier.
The United States currently has a record volume of beef exports on the books, but recent demand has started to soften. This is from a lack of high quality beef for export. Most buyers shop for prime or choice beef to buy, but the lower weights we have seen cattle delivered at is limiting the amount of these grades for export. A strong US dollar is also weighing on beef exports, same as all other commodities.
The sentiment of the US farmer is rapidly declining and is now at its lowest point since October 2016. According to research from Purdue University and the CME group, the rising cost of production for most US farmers is outweighing the higher than average commodity values. Not only are higher input costs a worry, but the simple availability of product is as well according to 60% of respondents to a survey from the two groups.
