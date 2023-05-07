For the past several months trade has been focused on Brazilian soybean production and how the crop will be record sized. The USDA has projected Brazil’s soybean crop at 154 million metric tons, up 1 million metric ton from their previous projection. Several private analysts in Brazil believe the crop will be even larger, with some approaching 160 million metric tons.
We are now starting to see more interest on Brazil’s corn balance sheets. The corn crop in Brazil is also forecast to be a record at 125 million metric tons by the USDA. Privates claim the crop could actually be closer to 130 million metric tons. While this seems like it would be negative for trade, it may not end up pressuring futures as much as expected. Corn ending stocks in Brazil are forecast to fall to a modern day low this year at just 8 million metric tons. Given current production and demand forecasts ending stocks may be closer to 7 million metric tons at the end of next year. This is especially the case if the Argentine crop continues to shrink and will need Brazil supplies to cover usage.
Chinese officials announced that they are developing a three-year plan to reduce their use of soy meal in feed rations. Chinese feed rations currently include 14.5% soy meal, but their hopes are that by 2015 this will be down to 13%. This is part of China’s overall desire to become less dependent on imports for feed needs. At the present time 80% of China soybean needs are imported. Their plan includes the use of alternative protein sources, including animal by-products that many other countries have banned, such as the US. China is also trying to develop high quality grass for use in feed rations to reduce the need for protein supplements.
Even though Brazil is still focused on this year’s crops, we are already seeing predictions on next year’s production, with more interest on corn. This is because the world corn supply is tightening faster than soybeans. Brazilian officials are projecting 2023/24 corn plantings of 53.2 million acres, an increase of 1.3% from this year. Corn plantings this large have the potential to produce a 133 million metric ton crop, 6% larger than this year’s 125 million metric ton crop estimate. Some analysts believe this year’s Brazilian corn crop is being heavily underestimated though and may reach 130 million metric tons.
We are starting to see more interest on long-range US weather outlooks. While there is nothing threatening at the present time, some models indicate this could change as the growing season progresses. This is from the transition to an El Nino weather pattern. El Nino’s tend to bring drier conditions to the Corn Belt and increase chances of drought. While it is too early to be overly concerned with this shift, it will be closely monitored as the US cannot afford any production losses this year, especially on soybeans.
Chinese pork production is starting to rebound from its recent declines. For the first quarter of 2023 China reported pork production of 15.9 million tons, a 1.9% increase from the same period in 2022. This was the highest pork production for the time frame in five years as China recovers from the outbreak of African Swine Fever. Total pig inventory in China is up 2% on the year at 430.9 million head. Hog slaughter in China is also up 1.7% on the year.
RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.