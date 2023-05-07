For the past several months trade has been focused on Brazilian soybean production and how the crop will be record sized. The USDA has projected Brazil’s soybean crop at 154 million metric tons, up 1 million metric ton from their previous projection. Several private analysts in Brazil believe the crop will be even larger, with some approaching 160 million metric tons.

We are now starting to see more interest on Brazil’s corn balance sheets. The corn crop in Brazil is also forecast to be a record at 125 million metric tons by the USDA. Privates claim the crop could actually be closer to 130 million metric tons. While this seems like it would be negative for trade, it may not end up pressuring futures as much as expected. Corn ending stocks in Brazil are forecast to fall to a modern day low this year at just 8 million metric tons. Given current production and demand forecasts ending stocks may be closer to 7 million metric tons at the end of next year. This is especially the case if the Argentine crop continues to shrink and will need Brazil supplies to cover usage.