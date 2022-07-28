Regardless of crop size, Brazil has been making heavy export sales in recent weeks, even with corn values dropping. This is the primary result of currency valuations as the Brazilian Real has collapsed to the US dollar in recent weeks and farmers in Brazil can capture the spread with corn sales. Basis values are also favoring Brazil as corn from there is 85 cents per bushel under the US. This spread favors Brazil up to the US harvest, which is the next time we will likely see elevated sales demand.

Global soybean trade is down from last year by a wide margin. World soybean trade from September through June totaled 126 million metric tons (mmt), an 8 mmt decrease on the year. This is the result of lower Chinese imports which currently total 78 mmt compared to 84 mmt a year ago. Brazil is reporting steady soybean export from year to year, but US sales are down 6 mmt on the year.