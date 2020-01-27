Initial harvest reports from Brazil are showing much better than expected soybean yields. Harvest is getting underway in the state of Matto Grasso and early yields are at 71 bushels per acre. Scouts claim that many plants in the state are showing 4 and even some with 5 soybeans per pod which is a major reason for the elevated yield. This gives credence to forecasts for higher soybean production in Brazil than what the United States Department of Agriculture is currently predicting.
While harvest is getting underway in Brazil, the completion rate is slower than in recent years. So far just 1.8% of Brazil’s soybean crop has been harvested. Heavy rains through the northern regions of the country and a slow spring planting pace are the main reasons for the slow harvest. This does not bode well for a large double cropping volume and could lower Brazil’s corn production potential.
Many traders do not believe the recently signed Phase 1 trade agreement between the U.S. and China will provide as much support as hoped. This is from the fact China has agreed to purchase U.S. commodities when “market conditions” allow. Basically, this gives China to right to continue to source commodities from any seller, same as they do now. While this could bring the U.S. more export business, it also means we must be just as price competitive as in the past to maintain trade.
The most doubt surrounding the Phase 1 agreement is if China can buy the volume of commodities listed, or if the U.S. can even supply as much as expected. Terms of the deal are using the 2017 Chinese purchases of $19.5 billion as a baseline, as that is the last year prior to the trade war. In 2020 China is expected to increase sales by $12.5 billion for $32 billion of imports, and then double 2017 imports in 2021 to $38 billion.
A point of concern with the trade deal between the U.S. and China has been what the impact would be on the Market Facilitation Program payments. It was initially reported that these may not be paid if the trade dispute was settled. Secretary of Ag Sonny Perdue released a statement that the third tranche of payments is expected to be sent out. This is good news for producers given the lack of market reaction to the trade deal. The question now is what will happen if the markets continue to drift sideways, even with trade resolution.
When it comes to commodity trade between the U.S. and the rest of the world, the commodity that continues to struggle is corn. World corn reserves remain adequate which is giving buyers a choice of origination points to pick from. As a result, the US needs to remain price competitive to maintain a share of global trade. This may soon change though, as once again global corn production is expected to fall below demand this year.
The U.S. commodities that may see the most demand in the future are beef and pork. This is mainly from the loss of pork production in the Asian market following the outbreak of African Swine Fever. This has already led to record meat imports by countries in that region, with the greatest build in China. Not only does China need meat to satisfy current demand, but to rebuild government reserves that have been used to cover shortages. This demand could easily compensate for slow exports of raw grains and soybeans.
Chinese officials have released their pork production figures for 2019, and to nobody’s surprise, they were down from 2018. A total of 42.55 million tons of pork were produced in China last year, a 21.3% decrease from 2018. This was also the least amount of pork produced in the country in 16 years. The spread of African Swine Fever decimated China’s hog herd last year with numbers at the end of December down 27.5% from the previous year. China is starting to rebuild its hog herd, but this will be a long, drawn out process as it tries to avoid flare ups of the disease.
The Argentinian Minister of Ag has announced the country may be altering is recently instituted export tax rates. Soon after President Fernandez was sworn in, he raised export taxes on soybeans and grains. This was met with a large amount of opposition from farmers who claim they will become unprofitable at the new rates. Now a proposal has been made that will reduce export taxes for farmers who live further away from export facilities. By doing so, it will increase revenue for those farmers and hopefully prevent the country’s production levels from falling.
China and Russia are taking measures to build trade relations between the two countries, mainly on soybeans. Chinese officials have already stated they would be willing to buy all the soybeans Russia can export. Now we are seeing China changing regulations that will make it easier for soybeans to flow into northern regions of the country from Russia. As a result, Russian authorities are trying to encourage the production of soybeans, including government incentives.
