Trade is starting to receive more Brazilian yield data and is focusing on soybeans. While some fields in Southern Brazil have been stressed and it is showing up in yields, others are finding very high yields, with some reports of record production coming in. This is staring to generate ideas that maybe the reductions we have seen to Brazil’s total soybean production have been overdone.
The United States continues to see pressure from South America in the global soy market, but trade is starting to see this pressure lift, even with harvest starting in those countries, mainly Brazil. In the past two months the average soybean value in Brazil has increased 20 cents per bushel as drought started to impact southern states of the country. This is mostly for the summer months when Brazil tends to be in its later stages of harvest. While Brazil is still under the US on soybean offers, this narrowing will likely bring some business to the US, especially if Brazil’s crops continue to deteriorate.
South American corn values are also expected to start working higher in the near future as losses in that crop are also being reported. Sources in Brazil claim their crop will be down from 4 to 5 million metric tons due to recent weather. There are thoughts that these losses could be twice this size if weather does not improve soon. While this would reduce Brazil’s corn crop from initial estimates, it would still be nearly 25 million metric tons larger than last years. Not as many adjustments have been made to the Argentine crop as the second half of that is still being planted.
While harvest is taking place in Brazil, planting is still happening in Argentina. Argentine farmers are now seeding the last half of their corn crop which will be harvested in late spring. The seeding of this crop was delayed on purpose to try and avoid the drought conditions that La Nina patters tend to bring the country. This is the main reason why analysts have been hesitant to alter their Argentine corn production estimates.
Even with harvest advancing, soybean sales in Brazil have been limited. So far Brazilian farmers have only marketed 36.5% of their new crop soybeans. This compares to 58% last year and the five-year average of 40% being sold. Thought’s soybean values will continue to rally are limiting Brazil’s soybean sales, as well as the higher revenue being generated by the sales that are taking place. Old crop soybean sales in Brazil are also slower than normal, with the crop reported as 95% marketed compared to the average 99%. Record old crop production has also extended the marketing window for that crop.
The US wheat market is becoming more of a market topic. Demand for Us wheat has been sluggish in recent weeks, but this is expected to change in the near future. Many of the US’s leading competitors are expected to deplete their wheat exports by mid-summer. This is especially for suppliers that are going to restrict their exports starting in late winter. This will leave the US as a main supplier for the global market until other harvests take place.
US slaughter numbers have become mixed in recent weeks. Cattle slaughter is up 5.6% from last week but is down 2.6% from a year ago. Hog slaughter is steady on the week but down a sizable 8% on the year. Given recent Covid outbreaks and their impact on US processing plants these slow rates may last for several more weeks.
The slow processing rate on pork would normally give the hog complex support, but slowing exports have countered this. In the month of November the US exported 581 million pounds of pork. While this was a six-month high, it was down 8% from last year. The primary reason for this is the lack of Chinese demand, with November sales to that buyer down 73% on the year and the least amount since February 2019. This is being partially countered by other buyers surfacing for pork, mainly Mexico, where demand is up 33% on the year.
Retail beef values are becoming more of a factor in that market. Average retail beef values in the United States are 24% higher than a year ago and a record at $7.85 per pound. This is expected to change in the near future as the US beef supply rises. This reprieve may be short lived however, as even though the current US cattle supply is growing, high feed costs are starting to take their toll on the industry, and feeders are cutting back on livestock placements.
RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.