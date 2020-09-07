Basis values are starting to show more volatility which is not uncommon at this time of year. Buyers across the U.S. are now better able to determine how much inventory they need to cover their remaining old crop demand and are unwilling to pay any more than needed until harvest begins and stocks are more plentiful. There is a large amount of carry in the corn market which is a sign any sales should be done in the deferred market, so any buyer who needs coverage may need to push for sales. There is also carry in the soy complex, but much less.
Buyers may be willing to pay more for new crop corn this year than those in recent history, even with plentiful old crop reserves. This is from a quality aspect and how hopes are new crop bushels will be higher rated than old crop. Buyers may be willing to push more for new crop inventory as a result, so it can be blended with remaining old crop. This is especially the case for exports.
Commodity movement on a whole may be different this year than normal. This is a result of the loss of storage in the Western Corn Belt from storm damage earlier this week. For one we may see elevated old crop movement as farmers try to secure what storage is available prior to harvesting their new crop bushels. We may also see elevated new crop movement directly to the supply line where storage is limited. End users will be monitoring this scenario closely and likely be quicker to adjust basis that in recent history.
The state of the U.S. economy continues to be an underlying factor in commodity trade. Unemployment remains at 10.2%, and there are concerns this will increase if COVID cases continue to rise. The concern with this outlook is what it means for commodity demand.
This decline in consumer demand is already being noted in the energy market. We have seen ethanol production rise from last spring’s lows but has slipped backwards in the past two weeks. Ethanol manufacturing margins are again near even, and from September forward are deep into negative territory. This is in part from an 11% reduction to gasoline demand on a whole from last year as travel remains low. This question now is if ethanol plants will be quicker to slow operations if margins do not improve than they have been in the past.
The global soybean market continues to focus all attention on Chinese demand. Chinese soybean imports for the marketing year are predicted at 96 million metric tons but will likely be higher. Through the end of July China had already booked 55 million metric tons of soybeans, an 18% increase from the same period a year ago. There are some thoughts that China is becoming front loaded on soybean imports though, and demand will slow as the year progresses.
Another thought on elevated Chinese buying interest is to improve the country’s food security reserves. Farmers in China have not been eager to part with as much grain as in the past as they feel there could be shortages if the country sees a return of the novel coronavirus. China’s government has also shown concerns with this, along with the hog losses that took place with the African Swine Fever outbreak. As a result, China, along with many other importing countries, are increasing their commodity reserves.
Recent data indicates the value of U.S. farmland in 2020 is holding steady from 2019. The average cost of U.S. farmland is now $4,100.00 per acre, unchanged from 2019. Pasture values are also unchanged from last year at $1,400.00 per acre. While this seems positive, the concern is that with lower commodity values, even steady farmland values are a burden to many potential buyers.
Cattle traders are keeping a close eye on country movement reports. Pasture conditions in the U.S. Plains continue to decline and more animals are moving into feedlots sooner than expected. While this can pressure margins, it does increase U.S. feed grain consumption. Some cattle are moving directly to slaughter, bringing down processing weights, but increasing availability.
Global buyers are showing more interest in U.S. meat exports, especially beef. Last week China booked a weekly record 3,315 metric tons of U.S. beef for import. Thoughts are this is the result of building trade tensions between China and Australia. The United States is also seeing increased import interest from Taiwan, who claims they will eliminate import restrictions on U.S. beef and pork both. This is great news for the U.S. pork industry where there remains a glut of product to work through.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.