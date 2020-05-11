More optimism has been seen in the market as China has been listed as a primary buyer of U.S. commodities, with pork purchases accounting for nearly 50% of all sales. China has also announced they were going to offer another 1.5 million metric tons in tariff-free corn imports.
The celebrating of this news was quickly erased when the White House announced it was considering new tariffs on China in response to its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. U.S. officials do not think China gave the world enough warning on the disease which has caused considerable economic loss. The White House backed off on this opinion though and stated that if China continues to fulfill its Phase 1 trade agreement, no new tariffs would be enacted at this time.
Pork exports from the U.S. to China in March 2020 were a record for the month. A reported 391,000 metric tons of pork were shipped from the U.S. to China, three-times the volume from March 2019. This was the result of China needing pork to cover losses from the African Swine Fever outbreak that cut its hog herd by 40%. For the calendar year China has increased its pork imports on a whole by 158% to cover domestic production losses. Chinese beef imports are only up 63% though as the country sees less consumer demand, especially in restaurants, as travel bans were enacted to combat the coronavirus.
Chinese imports from the United States for the 1st quarter of 2020 were up considerably from the same period in 2019. For the quarter China imported $5.05 billion of U.S. products, 110% of the volume imported a year ago. The majority of this was pork and soybeans as China tries to both satisfy current demand and rebuild domestic reserves. While this is good news, it is still under the pace needed to satisfy the Phase 1 trade agreement between the countries.
The market is starting to see mixed indicators when it comes to feed demand for corn. The short-term outlook on feed demand is positive as corn has become the cheapest feed grain obtainable. The lack of distiller grain production has also elevated demand for corn in feed rations. The long-term outlook is a little questionable though, as future livestock production is starting to be questioned given current returns. The main concern is coming from reports of possible herd liquidation due to poor returns on both beef and dairy.
Weather is quickly becoming more of a factor in price discovery in the commodity market. Long range weather models indicate that much of the central U.S. will remain wetter than normal this year. While conditions are not forecast to be as wet as last year, this may still be an issue for portions of the region that are still suffering from ongoing soil saturation. This is causing further doubt to be cast over the high acreage number on corn that is being forecast. The last time the United States was not in a wetter than normal pattern was in April of 2018.
The opposite has been true in Brazil, and this has led to reductions being made to crop production estimates. Sources in Brazil have lowered their Safrinha crop estimates to 73.9 million metric tons compared to 74.3 million metric tons a year ago. According to field scouts the next two weeks with be critical in whether additional reductions need to be made to crop size or not. This will greatly impact Brazil’s corn export potential, as the Safrinha crop provides Brazil with 75% of its corn supply, and nearly all of its exportable stocks.
The Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute, or FAPRI, released yearly economic outlook with some sobering numbers. FAPRI expects yearly ethanol manufacturing to decline by 1.4 billion gallons from current estimates as more plants idle production. In turn, this will reduce U.S. corn demand by 500 million bushels. The group also predicts U.S. farm incomes will decrease by 12% this year, or a $20 billion decline. The concern is that this is greater than the economic subsidies currently being proposed.
Additional economic data from the International Monetary Fund added to the negative economic outlook for the U.S. The IMF is now predicting a global economic decline of 3% this year. Previously the IMF had been forecasting an increase in economic growth of 3.3%. If correct, this decline would be worse than the global economic recession from just a few years ago. The real concern is the potential longevity of an economic slow-down, with some models showing it will take years to rebound.
According to the USDA, there are plans for a Food Purchase Program to help benefit commodity producers as well as those in need of food in the United States. According to Secretary of Ag Purdue, purchases will total $470 million and take place by the 3rd quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Data shows these purchases will include $120 million of dairy products, $30 million of pork, and $80 million of poultry, along with several fruit and vegetable products.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.