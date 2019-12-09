The United Sates Agriculture Department announced the November Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $20.45 per hundredweight this week, up $1.73 from October, $6.01 above November 2018, and the highest Class III price since October 2014.
That will be the peak for 2019.
The eleven month Class III average is $16.74, up from $14.69 at this time a year ago and $16.24 in 2017.
The November Class IV price is $16.60, up 21 cents from October and $1.54 above a year ago. Its average stands at $16.26, up from $14.15 a year ago and $15.31 in 2017.
The second to last Global Dairy Trade auction of 2019 ended five consecutive sessions of gain. The Dec. 3 weighted average of products offered was down 0.5%, following a 1.7% rise Nov. 19 and 3.7% on Nov. 5. Sellers brought 79.9 million pounds of product to the market Tuesday, down from 83.7 million in the last event.
Anhydrous milkfat and butter led the declines, down 5.1% and 4.9% respectively, following respective losses last time of 1.5% and 1.3%.
Rennet casein again led the gains, up 4.9%, which follows a 5.6% gain last time. Cheddar was next, up 2.7%, following a 2.5% rise. Skim milk powder was up 1.9%, after a 3.3% rise, and buttermilk powder was up 1.6%. Whole milk powder inched up 0.1%, after rising 2.2% in the last event.
FC Stone equated the GDT 80 percent butterfat butter price to $1.7626 per pound U.S., down 3.4 cents from the last event.
In other trade news, HighGround Dairy reports that October represented the third highest nonfat dry milk exports on record for the U.S., reaching 18-month highs. Shipments to Mexico were notable but fell slightly from a year ago to 32,221 metric tons, down 533 metric tons year over year. The largest jump recorded was to Indonesia, up 3,038 metric tons and nonfat shipments to New Zealand also reached an all-time high of 1,748 metric tons, up 1,153 metric tons year over year.
October cheese shipments, at 62.6 million pounds, were up 5.5% from October 2018 and a record high for the month with shipments to Mexico up 29% and represented 16-month highs to the country. Volumes dropped to South Korea, Australia, and Japan. Cheddar exports fell below a year ago but there was an increase in product moving to Mexico, up 115%.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation applauded Japan’s recent passage of Phase One of the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement “and the benefits it will bring the U.S. dairy industry once implemented,” according to a joint press release.
“The dairy industry is urging U.S. trade negotiators to swiftly complete a Phase Two agreement in order to maximize opportunities for U.S. agriculture, in particular, dairy farmers and processors. It is critical that negotiators consult with Congress during Phase Two negotiations to ensure that the unique needs of various constituencies, including farmers and food manufacturers, are taken into account,” says NMPF.
“Trade negotiators made important strides in the Phase One agreement that will serve as a strong foundation for a broader Phase Two agreement, opening the door for US dairy to fully realize our potential in Japan,” said Tom Vilsack, USDEC president and CEO. “We know American-made products can fill the growing Japanese demand for high-quality dairy but a comprehensive Phase Two agreement is necessary to deliver the complete range of market access and assurances necessary to ensure that U.S. dairy products can best compete.”
President Donald Trump stated that it may be best to wait until after the election to complete a trade deal with China, setting the trade teeth on edge of many in the U.S.
USDEC President and CEO Tom Vilsack remains optimistic on 2020 dairy trade, despite the trade policy challenges with China and other markets, according to a Dairy Foods Magazine interview. Vilsack cited the interim U.S.-Japan trade agreement and the anticipated passage of the US-Mexico-Canada agreement and said the USMCA will provide greater access to those markets while new initiatives in Southeast Asia and elsewhere will “elevate U.S. Dairy’s presence overseas and build demand.”
He acknowledges there are challenges, such as the current trade disagreement between the U.S. and China and efforts by the European Union to restrict common food names but “USDEC’s efforts to address those challenges are wide-ranging and aggressive,” Vilsack says.
You’ll recall that preliminary data showed October 50-State milk output at 18.1 billion pounds, up 1.3% from October 2018. The October Dairy Products report shows where that milk went.
Total cheese output climbed to 1.13 billion pounds, up 4.6% from September but 2.1% below October 2018. Year-to-date cheese output stands at 10.9 billion pounds, up just 0.8% from a year ago.
Wisconsin produced 285.4 million pounds of the October total, up 1.1% from September but 7.5% below a year ago. California output jumped to 215.6 million pounds, up 5.7% from September and unchanged from a year ago. Idaho contributed 86.8 million pounds, up 3.7% from September but 5.0% below a year ago. Minnesota output, at 59.3 million pounds, was up 2.1% from September but 4.1% below a year ago. New Mexico, at 81.2 million, was up 5.9% from September and 2.9% above a year ago.
Cheddar, the cheese traded at the CME, totaled 309.6 million pounds, up 26.4 million pounds or 9.3% from the revised September figure (up 5.2 million pounds) but was 13.6 million pounds or 4.2% below October 2018. YTD Cheddar is now at 3.1 billion pounds, down 2.6%.
Nonfat dry milk production totaled 135.1 million pounds, up 14.8 million pounds or 12.3% from September and 13.5 million or 11.1% above a year ago. YTD powder output is at 1.5 billion pounds, up 2.9% from 2018. Stocks fell to 218.8 million pounds, down 32.1 million or 12.8% from September and 33.8 million pounds or 13.4% below the 2018 level.
Skim milk powder output fell to 44.2 million pounds, down 8.6 million or 16.3% from September and 4.4 million pounds or 9.1% below a year ago. YTD skim hit 421.7 million pounds, down 11.0% from a year ago.
Cheese orders are steady to busier in the Central region, says Dairy Market News, and cheese producers report last minute production preparations for the increased end-of-year holiday ordering. More milk is becoming available. Early in the week, spot milk trading was quiet but prices were at Class to a slight discount. “The $5 under-Class holiday milk prices have yet to be reported,” says DMN, and regional producers say inventories are “in a good place.”
“Markets continue to confuse contacts. After a turn-around on the holiday week, barrel prices were continuing upward while blocks were a little more hesitant and remain under $2. All said, however, market prices are stronger than most participants would have expected for 2019.”
There’s plenty of milk available to western cheese plants and production is active ahead of the holidays. Retail and food service requests are steady and at seasonal levels, while pizza sales are solid. However, current market prices have “put a wet blanket over shoppers urge to buy cheese,” says DMN, and many end users continue to shop hand to mouth, not eager to put extra cheese into their warehouses. Some market participants think cheese supplies are readily available, and that the strong prices are not fully justified.
The Nov. 29 Dairy and Food Market Analyst reported USDA’s published results of its dairy purchase program for fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Uncle Sam bought a total of $499 million worth of dairy products, up from $382 million in 2018. Compared to one year earlier, USDA bought an additional 60 million pounds of fluid milk, 17 million pounds of processed cheese, 6.2 million pounds of mozzarella, 2.8 million pounds of American-type cheese, and 1.4 million pounds of butter. The purchases were equal to about 936 million pounds of milk-equivalent during fiscal 2019, up 144 million pounds or 18% from fiscal 2018.
The National Milk Producers Federation reminded dairy producers this week that the deadline for Dairy Margin Coverage program signup is nearing. NMPF urged producers to visit their local Farm Service Agency offices to take advantage of programs meant to provide risk management tools for farmers and provide some relief against financial hardship. Dairy Margin Coverage signup for 2020 coverage runs through Dec. 13.
The DMC program paid dairy farmers more than $308 million in benefits for 2019, according to NMPF and “offers insurance against low prices and high feed costs. All farmers who signed up for 2019 are encouraged to re-enroll for 2020, given the unpredictability of dairy markets. Farmers who elected to enroll for the full five-year life of the program need to visit their FSA office to keep their information current for the upcoming year.”