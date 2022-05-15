Commodity values continue to hold at historically high values with support coming from several different directions. Favorable processing margins and concerns over global production are two of the main ones, but so is acreage numbers. This is not just for this year’s plantings, but for what land will be available for US production in years to come.
Given the amount of urban sprawl in the United States and the fact some acres are not suitable for row crops the US is limited in overall tillable acreage. By keeping futures elevated it may prevent slippage in plantings. This does not mean we will not see market pressure, but values may remain elevated long enough to encourage global production, especially in South America.
For the past several months we have seen more interest on US soybean balance sheets, but this attention is now shifting more towards the grain complex. This started with the Black Sea war and how it disrupted that regions exports, as well as new crop production possibilities. The March planting intentions report brought the corn complex more interest as plantings are forecast to be well below last year and could easily put corn in a rationing situation. Weather conditions and delays to corn and spring wheat planting have added market uncertainty. Soybean balance sheets still need to be monitored though, as the stocks to use on that commodity remains very tight.
We are starting to see more interest on the spring planting season in the United States which is a seasonal trend. It is well known that cool and wet conditions have slowed the start of the planting season on both corn and wheat. While plantings are not significantly delayed, the concern is what may happen to both acreage and yield potential if delays persist. There are also some concerns that what planting has taken place has been in unfavorable conditions and replants may be needed. This will likely put more emphasis on weekly condition reports for these crops when they start to be released.
The war between Ukraine and Russia appears to have no end in sight, and as it progresses, so does the impact it is having on the global market. Right now the greatest attention is on the start of the spring planting season in Ukraine and how acres will likely be down. Another issue is the logistics problems the war is causing.
This has now started to affect vessels that have been loaded and sitting in Black Sea ports but cannot be moved. We are already hearing of quality issues in some of these loaded ships to a point where it may not be used for food purposes. The longer these vessels sit, the more quality will become an issue.
The start of the Ukraine War mostly halted that country’s exports, but we did see some movement. This was mostly by rail to other countries who were making exports on Ukraine’s behalf. As the war progressed sever damage has been noted to the country’s port terminals and nearly all will need extensive repairs before loadings can take place. We are now seeing damage to Ukraine’s rail lines as Russian forces are focusing attacks on those targets, shutting off that means of exports as well. The question now is how the USDA will adjust Ukraine’s exports in future world balance sheet updates given these circumstances.
Country movement of farm stored inventory is again trailing off in the United States. This is not uncommon once the spring planting season gets underway. Farmers did increase movement when planting was initially delayed but now that many are getting back in the fields movement has halted.
