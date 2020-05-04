One hindrance to U.S. corn exports at the present time is quality, especially out of the Pacific Northwest. A reported 94% of the corn being loaded out of the region is No. 3 grade, while most buyers are shopping for No. 2 quality. The main issue is test weight, with many terminals struggling to reach 50 pounds per bushel. To be categorized as No. 2 corn it needs to have a bushel weight of 56 pounds. This is a result of last year’s harvest conditions in the Dakotas and Minnesota where much of the PNW corn is sourced from.
As a result, corn importers are being forced to source needs from the Gulf, which is more expensive into the Asian market. This is deterring our current export business, especially with China.
Another issue for U.S. exports at the present time is the drop in South American currencies, especially the Brazilian real. Political unrest is taking place in Brazil, and as it does, the value of the real has dropped to historically low levels. Farmers in Brazil have made large commodity sales to try and capture the spread between the real and the record high value of the U.S. dollar, as that is what all grain sales are based on. This is generating farmers in South America record revenue for their crops, especially soybeans.
This currency spread has led to Brazilian farmers marketing a huge amount of the soybean crop they have just harvested. It is believed that by June Brazilian farmers will have sold 70% of their new crop soybeans by June. This will leave the U.S. as the main supplier of soybeans to the world market until the next South American harvest begins. The question will be how much coverage buyers will have until that time.
Chinese officials have increased the country’s corn import projection. It is believed that China will import 4% more corn this year than last, which is an additional 8 million metric tons of global demand. This prediction falls in line with the USDA expectations for elevated Chinese demand in last week’s WASDE report. Rebounding hog production is the primary cause for the elevated imports.
At the same time, the U.S. attaché in China has revised the country’s corn crop for the 2020/21 marketing year and lowered it from the previous projection. Production is now expected to be down 4% from last year, or roughly an 8 million metric decrease in corn output. The main reason for this decline is the armyworm outbreak the country has been fighting for several weeks now. China has also started to encourage farmers to plant alternative crops to help rebuild the country’s food reserves. The main one of these is rice, which is a staple in Chinese foods.
Another country that will be increasing corn imports is Brazil. Brazilian officials have announced they will be upping the country’s corn imports for feed purposes. The domestic corn supply in Brazil has been mostly exhausted this year and harvest has yet to begin. Brazil will likely import what corn they need from Argentina or Paraguay as currency valuations will prevent U.S. trade. Even so, this will decrease the volume of corn being exported to other buyers.
The question now is how much corn Brazil will produce for export this year. An estimated 30% of Brazil’s Safrinha was planted late and 20% was planted very late. This sets the crop up to be more likely impacted by the country’s dry season before it is fully mature. The majority of this crop is for export, but given the near depletion of domestic reserves, Brazil may elect to hold more back than usual. The combination of these factors could mean much less export competition for the U.S.
This year’s drought in South America has impacted crop production but has caused other issues as well. One of the primary ones is transportation, especially on waterways. Argentina is seeing the worst conditions with draft being limited on the Parana River, which is the country’s main export artery. What this means is that barges cannot load as heavy due to low water levels. In some cases, water levels have dropped far enough that barges cannot get to shore to be loaded. Not only does this raise the cost of moving grains in Argentine, but also causes additional delays to an already struggling export market.
The USDA has announced they will be resurveying unharvested acres from last year’s crops in the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and South Dakota in the next few weeks. If warranted, these will be incorporated into the May supply and demand report. The USDA has also stated they may contact North Dakota farmers for the same data at a later date. This is already generating a shadow of doubt over current crop estimates and future ending stocks projections.
