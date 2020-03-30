The global market is seeing signs of the coronavirus stabilizing in some countries. Most of the attention is on Italy, South Korea and China where new cases have started to level out or decline. This is starting to remove some of the shock that comes with new cases being reported and allowed financial markets to steady themselves. There is also a certain amount of risk acceptance that comes with an outbreak such as the coronavirus, which is when new cases are no longer surprising. Experts are still quick to warn that the virus is not done spreading and many more cases are likely, especially in the United States.
Even with improvements, the spread of the coronavirus is starting to be more noticed in the global supply chain, especially in and out of China. According to data from Mid-Co Commodities, Chinese exports in the first two months of 2020 were down 17.2% from last year. This followed the month of December where Chinese exports were up 7.6% from the previous year. China’s imports also declined in January and February from a year ago with a 4% decrease. This was also the opposite of December where imports were 16.3% higher on the year.
One commodity China has increased its imports of this year is soybeans. Chinese soybean imports during the first two months of 2020 were up 14.2% from the same period in 2019. This puts China’s soybean imports at 13.51 million metric tons compared to last year’s 11.84 million metric tons. China’s hog numbers are starting to rebuild from the African Swine Fever which is leading to the higher soybean demand. Improved trade relations with the U.S. and record low values on Brazilian soybeans have also increased China’s soybean import appetite.
Ukraine has become one the of leading sources of competition for the United States in the global commodity market, especially on grains. This is mainly from elevated production in that country, especially on corn. Ukraine corn output has risen 56% in just the past nine years due to better farming practices, mainly improved seed technology and input usage. Wheat production has also increased over this time frame by a large 33%. This has made Ukraine a leading source for commodities, especially into the Asian market.
Even with Ukraine grain output expanding, we may see a slight dip this coming year. This is mainly on wheat production, where wet conditions have reduced the size of the country’s winter crop. Ukraine officials are now projecting total 2020 wheat production at 26.2 million metric tons, down 7.3% from this year’s crop. The country is holding its corn crop estimate at 36 million metric tons, unchanged from this year.
Trade is becoming increasingly concerned with the current overall export pace on soybeans. The United States made large soybean sales to start the marketing year, but these have dropped off in recent weeks. Unless the sales pace on U.S. soybeans picks up in the near future, it will become unlikely yearly commitments will reach the 1.825 billion bushels projection for the marketing year.
An area of demand that is starting to become the main concern for corn is ethanol manufacturing. Crude oil has seen demand destruction due to the coronavirus and its impact on travel. At the same time, we have seen elevated oil production in many countries, including the United States. This has caused a collapse in energy values on a whole and pushed ethanol manufacturing margins across the United States deep into negative territory. As a result, nearly all ethanol plants across the U.S. have slowed operations, and many are halting production altogether until margins return.
This decision is having two different impacts on commodity demand. The obvious one that is getting the most attention is what it means for corn demand. The United States Department of Agriculture is currently projecting corn demand for ethanol manufacturing at 5.42 billion bushels for this marketing year. Given the current state of the ethanol industry, this number could be from 150 to 300 million bushels too high. At the same time, a decline in ethanol manufacturing will also lead to less Dried Distiller Grain production, and in turn, support soy meal usage.
Not only is trade monitoring corn and soybeans exports, but beef and pork sales as well. U.S. pork exports currently stand at a huge 345,484 metric tons for the year, a large 88% increase from a year ago. Of these sales, 40% have been destined to China. The concern in the pork industry is that even with these large sales to China, U.S. pork reserves continue to rise due to production expansion. Unless the U.S. sees additional importers show up for our pork, we could see inventory climb to a burdensome quantity.
The United States is also seeing elevated demand for beef in the global market. Year-to-date beef exports currently total 144,061 metric tons, which is a 38% increase on the year. Beef sales have started to slow though with weekly bookings down for three weeks straight. This is a direct result of the coronavirus and how it has impacted the global economy. In times of economic uncertainty consumers tend to shift toward cheaper meats, mainly pork and poultry.
