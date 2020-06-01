Global commodity demand on a whole remains depressed from the COVID-19 outbreak. A big reason for this is the lack of travel and tourism which continues to hinder restaurant demand. What is notable is that even in regions of the world where travel is being allowed, commodity demand is not at pre-outbreak levels. One reason for this is that consumers are hesitant to return to public areas, even with the ability to do so. Another is that unemployment remains high on a global scale, and consumers are not spending where it is not a necessity.
One country that has increased its imports is China. China has released its April import data with some mixed numbers. China imported a huge 6.7 million metric tons of soybeans in April as the Brazilian harvest ramped up. Unfortunately, this cut into U.S. soybean shipments to China as they were down 62% from a year ago. This spike in Chinese soybean imports cut into the country’s corn imports, as unloadings of that commodity were down 88.4% from a year ago. Wheat imports were also impacted by the strong soybean deliveries with a 49% decrease in trade.
China also made sizable meat imports in the month of April. Pork imports were a record for the month at 400,000 metric tons which was twice the volume of April 2019. For the calendar year China has imported a total of 1.35 million metric tons of pork, three times the volume of the same period in 2019. China’s beef imports in April were up 28% from 2019 at 160,000 metric tons, and for the year, beef imports are up 54%.
Commodity buyers across the United States are now trying to determine when the next flush of farm stored inventory will take place. Farmers are now focused solely on fieldwork, which is not uncommon, and this is already starting to firm basis values in many regions. Depressed commodity values are also removing interest in cash sales. Much of the selling that is currently taking place is just enough to generate immediate cash flow and not part of a long-term marketing program. Most buyers are not expecting to see heavy movement until this size of this year’s crop can be better determined.
This attitude in cash marketing is causing some concerns across the interior market. For one, it is possible that movement will take place right in front of this fall’s harvest, and terminals will go into the harvest season full. Another is what will happen to quality if the grain is stored for an extended period of time. Last year’s crops have proven hard to store and keeping it in bins longer than normal could cause damage to take place, further decreasing the value of the commodity. How hard buyers decide to push for coverage will depend upon how fast we see demand rebuild over the next several weeks.
Even with a recent uptick in demand, U.S. soybean exports are behind expectations. March exports from the U.S. totaled 2.57 million metric tons. This was 31% fewer soybeans than wheat was exported in March of 2019 and a five-year low. The main reason for the low demand is a record Brazilian harvest and China sourcing the majority of its needs from there. The United States is much more competitive in the global soybean market through the summer months, which will help with the slow pace we have seen.
The United States has already started to see an increase in world demand for its corn. March corn loadings totaled 4.6 million metric tons, which was the highest monthly total since May 2019. An even higher corn export total is expected in April as the United States is now the most affordable source of corn in the global market, and also has the most abundant supply. Current corn loadings total 1 billion bushels which puts us on track to meet the 1.75 billion bushel projection for the marketing year.
Trade is starting to receive mixed numbers when it comes to global wheat production. Over recent weeks we have seen decreases to wheat crops in the Black Sea and EU due to adverse weather. At the same time Australia is expecting a considerable rebound in wheat production as the drought that has impacted production for the past two years has ended. Australian officials believe this year’s wheat crop will be nearly 50% larger than a year ago at 23 million metric tons. They also believe exports will nearly double to 14.5 million metric tons. Argentina is also forecasting a record wheat crop of 20.2 million metric tons.
The global market is closely monitoring ethanol movement out of the United States. Concerns are the United States is sitting on a large volume of ethanol and will soon start to export this at a highly discounted rate to the global market. It is not out of the question this could take place with Brazilian ethanol exports as well. The most concern is in the European Union as these low-cost imports would weigh heavily on manufacturers in those countries.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.