One of the big stories in the market remains the derecho wind event that took place in Iowa. Satellite data shows the event impacted Iowa counties that have a total of 14 million certified production acres. This does not mean 14 million acres were affected. Of this total, a reported 8.2 million were corn which was the crop that was most impacted from the winds. Even then, not all of these are a total loss. Crop scouts believe between 200 and 300 million bushels of corn production has been lost in the state. While significant, this will still allow for national ending stocks to increase from this year to next.
The big question in the market is what the quality of the corn crop on these acres will be. In heavily affected areas the corn is laying flat and is unlikely to mature properly. It is also unlikely this crop will dry down in a normal manner and will be more susceptible to fungus and mold. Given current market economics many farmers may choose to simply leave this corn in the field rather than harvest it and struggle to keep it in condition all marketing year.
Even without this damage to the Iowa crop, some forecasters have started to back off their yield estimates. This is mainly from the dry conditions that have been noted in regions of the Corn Belt, especially in the Plains States. The average yield estimates now are closer to 180 bushels per acre on corn and 52 bushels per acre on soybeans. While still much above trend, these are below the latest USDA estimates of 181.8 bushels per acre on corn and 53.3 bushels per acre on soybeans.
These estimates may soon start to take a backseat to actual field collected data. Reports are coming in from across several parts of the Corn Belt that crops are maturing faster than thought, mainly corn. Some of these claim corn harvest will be starting is as few as three to four weeks which is about a month sooner than a year ago. This is already starting to impact local basis where expected, especially terminals that still have old crop bushels on hand and processors that have coverage until then.
When it comes to U.S. corn exports nearly all attention is on China. China already has 225 million bushels of new crop corn purchases on the books. This is very high for any buyer at this stage of the marketing year and gives the indication China may exceeded its yearly 275-million-bushel import projection. The question in the market is if China will continue to buy once its import quota is fulfilled or if demand will drop. This is why funds are hesitant to further reduce their short position in the corn complex.
One unknown in the Chinese corn demand outlook is how much more the country will auction out of reserves. China has increased it corn auction activity this year and had no problem in finding demand. The average price of the latest corn auction was $7.40/bushel, which is well above what corn can be imported for. We are also seeing more uncertainty over China’s domestic corn production following recent flooding in high production areas. This comes at a time when China has seen elevated corn demand in its domestic market from feed and ethanol manufacturing.
Just as much interest continues to fall on current new crop soybean demand and China. The United States currently has 755 million bushels of new crop soybean sales on the books, a record amount for this time of year. The vast majority of these sales have been to China. In fact, sales to all other buyers is at a five-year low. As with corn, the concern is what happens if China stops sourcing needs from the U.S. and other buyers do not surface.
Brazilian soybean sales have been elevated in recent months, bringing total sales on the crop that was just harvested to 95% of expectations. Brazil has also been selling a large volume of the crop that is just about to be planted, with commitments already thought to be at 50% of total sales expectations. This is twice the pace that was seen a year ago as currency valuations have generated record income for Brazilian farmers. It is thought Brazilian farmers are already booking soybean sales for the 2022 crop as well.
It is no surprise that much of this Brazilian soybean trade has been with China. Chinese soybean demand continues to grow and sources in the country claim total imports will be up 18% this year from last. Brazil is expecting it will provide China with 80 million metric tons of soybeans this year, up from last year’s 74 million metric tons. If Brazil’s soybean crop is larger than expected, this number will likely increase as well.
The cold storage report for the month of July showed a considerable drawdown in U.S. meat supplies from a year ago. The U.S. beef supply at the end of July was the least since 2017 at 439.32 million pounds compared to 454.65 million in July of 2019. The U.S. pork supply stood at a 10-year low at 458.9 million pounds, down from 611.7 million a year earlier. Pork bellies in reserve dropped a large 19.6% from 52.65 million pounds in 2019 to 42.53 million pounds in 2020. These reductions are the ongoing result of the COVID disruptions along with elevated export demand.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.