Even though it is early, there are two different patterns developing in the Corn Belt on crop production. Some regions of the Corn Belt are seeing active planting while others claim it will be at least another week before they will be able to turn a wheel. Given current weather patterns, this may not change until we get closer to May 1. There is little doubt this will impact production in the lagging areas, but the real question is what it may mean for overall crop sizes.
There is a difference in attitude this year that could easily impact acres as well. The longer it takes field conditions to become satisfactory to plant, the closer we will get to the prevent plant insurance date. Last year farmers planted corn long past this date with some still putting crops in the ground in July. Hardly any farmers claim they will attempt that again this year if current conditions persist and will instead take their insurance payment.
A big story in the market recently has been the lack of demand for corn, but these might be overdone. Export loadings on corn have gradually crept higher in recent weeks and indications are this trend will likely continue. U.S. corn is currently the most affordable in the world market which has attracted buyers, even China. The reduction to the South American corn production forecasts has also favored the potential for more U.S. exports.
Price spreads between corn and alternative feed grains are also beneficial for future demand. At the present time distiller grains are trading at 160% of the value of corn and will likely climb higher given the slow-down in U.S. ethanol manufacturing. We have also seen the spread between corn and wheat widen to $2.20 cents which will favor corn as a feed grain, especially in the global market.
Unfortunately, this is doing little to offset the losses we are seeing in ethanol manufacturing. Nearly one-third of the U.S. ethanol industry is currently idled, and many that are still operational are running at a minimal level. The question in the market now is not if this will raise ending stocks, but rather how much greater it will be.
The big question surrounding this situation is when we may see a reversal in the trend of plant closures. While a quick end to the decrease in energy product demand is hoped for, that is unlikely. Even with signs that some regions of the world are recovering from the coronavirus, travel remains limited. It could be months for this to fully recover, and in some cases, possibly years. Unfortunately, some ethanol plants will likely remain closed indefinitely as a result.
Chinese officials have stated that despite coronavirus issues, their soybean imports will hold steady this year. Prior to the virus outbreak China’s soybean imports were actually up 14% from a year ago. While this is positive news, Brazil will likely get the largest share of the business. This is a trend that has been taking place for several years now. Chinese officials believe the country will import 88.5 million metric tons of soybeans this year. Of these, 65% are expected to come from Brazil, 19% from the U.S., and 10% from Argentina.
Chinese officials have released their future commodity demand estimates and have elevated them on soybeans and pork. Chinese officials believe the country will import 92.5 million metric tons of soybeans this year and this number will increase to 99.5 million metric tons by 2029. China is also forecasting pork imports to increase by 33% this year to a 2.8-million-ton total. These increases are needed to help cover current demand as well as to help rebuild government reserves. Chinese forecasters are pegging this year’s corn production at 260 million metric tons which will be more than enough to satisfy demand.
While exports of U.S. soybeans have been mixed in recent weeks, crush totals have been well above expectations. In fact, soybean crush has reached record volumes since the first of the year. Unfortunately, this has started to generate an abundance of soy products, mainly meal. Even with record demand, meal inventories have risen to a point where some plants have had to slow operations as storage capacity is reached. We have seen an increase in meal usage due to the reduction in distiller grain availability, but with many feeders shifting to maintenance feed rations until packing needs surface, it will limit added demand.
Crude oil values remain under considerable pressure as world stocks continue to rise. In fact, it is not out of the question that all of the world’s oil storage could be filled to capacity within days. Even with reductions to production it has not compensated for the demand destruction that has come with the coronavirus outbreak. This led to the May crude oil contract trading into negative territory for the first time ever as traders are willing to pay to get rid of their long positions. In turn this has applied immense pressure to renewable fuels, especially ethanol. The question now is when we see demand start to build, with some forecasters claiming it could take years.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.