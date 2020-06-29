The condition ratings of the U.S. crops remain better than normal for this time of year. What is more noticeable than the high Good to Excellent ratings is the fact very little of the crops are being rated Poor or Very Poor. These ratings are negating much of the concern we are seeing to weather conditions in some regions of the Corn Belt. The fact that more of the Corn Belt is reporting favorable crops than poor ones is also limiting market reaction to problem areas.
The next phase of crop development trade is monitoring for potential weather issues is the pollination period on corn. Typically this gets underway in late June to early July in the Southern Corn Belt. Thoughts are pollination may be a week or more later this year though given the slow start to the growing season last spring. This may actually be a benefit for the corn crop as it will bypass much of the current heat that is set up across the Corn Belt.
We are starting to see more discussion in the market over this year’s acreage forecasts. In the March planting intentions report, the USDA published planted acreage of 97 million acres on corn and 85 million acres on soybeans. While these were immediately disputed, trade is now indicating they may be closer to the actual plantings than previously thought. Several analysts are now using corn acres of 94 to 95 million in their crop estimates, up from previous beliefs corn acres would only total 92 or 93 million. Soybean acres are seeing less dispute, with most analysts holding to the USDA figure.
When it comes to planted acres, the most attention is on the fringe states, mainly North Dakota. North Dakota suffered from excessive rainfall last year which not only impacted plantings but harvest as well. In fact, some regions of the state still have last year’s crops in the field. This has actually generated worse planting conditions this year for some farmers in the state. As of May 31 the state only had 75% of its intended corn and 51% of intended soybean acres seeded. Now that the state is past the final corn plant date for insurance, increases to this number may be minimal.
We are now able to start looking toward the end of the year and what we may see for export totals, with an emphasis being placed on soybeans. To reach the yearly USDA projection on soybean sales, bookings need to average 27 million bushels per week. So far this calendar year sales have averaged 33.7 million bushels. Over the past six weeks however, sales have only averaged 15.3 million bushels. History also shows us that from now through the end of the marketing year sales tend to average 31.2 million bushels.
The United States has seen a surge in Chinese soybean buying over recent weeks. While this gave the soy complex some much needed support, the fact that cumulative U.S. soybean sales to China for the year are at a 16 year low negated much of the positive news. Chinese bookings from the United States in April totaled 2.16 million metric tons, a 10% decrease from April 2019, and the least monthly total since 2017.
Trade is now starting to consider how many more imports China may need, specifically on soybeans. China already has 4 million metric tons of new crop U.S. soybean purchases on the books. This is the highest level of purchases at this time of the marketing year since 2014. Given this pace, we would expect China’s yearly bookings to reach 28 million metric tons, or roughly 1 billion bushels. This is nearly the same as the pace of the 2017/18 marketing year which was the last full year prior to the trade war. This may be enough to get China through to the next South American harvest that normally starts in January.
One factor that could end up impacting all trade with China, as well as other buyers, is COVID-19. Many buyers have been asking for certification that exports will be free of COVID-19, both on meats and grains. This will likely raise concerns with an exporter, as it may be hard to maintain food safety between ports.
The cold storage report for June was released, giving us mixed numbers. Beef in storage on June 1 totaled 415.2 million pounds compared to 405.1 million in 2019. Pork in cold storage totaled came in at 467 million pounds, down considerably from the 629 million pounds from 2019. U.S. pork supplies have not been this low since August of 2011. This decrease is the result of the decline in processing following COVID-19 and increase to Chinese purchases.
The United States packing industry has rebounded much faster than expected from the Coronavirus outbreak, which is good news for livestock feeders across the country. Beef processing is now only slightly less than a year ago, and hog processing is actually higher than last year at this time. One thing that is being noted as this takes place is the higher weights of animals being processed. Hog weights are up an average of seven pounds per hog which is a generous amount. The same is being noted in cattle, where a 2% decrease in numbers of being negated by a 2% increase in weights.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.