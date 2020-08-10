Trade seems to be paying less attention to U.S. crop ratings this year than those in recent history. One reason for this is that crops are holding ratings which are higher than in recent years. Another is that even with the Good to Excellent ratings slipping, very little of the crops are rated poorly. In fact, just 7% of the U.S. corn crop and 6% of the soybean crop are rated as Poor/Very Poor.
One rating that does continue to suffer is the U.S. pasture rating which is 30% Poor/Very Poor. This could easily lead to higher and earlier cattle placements into feed lots this year and elevate our feed demand as well.
China continues to auction corn out of government reserves to satisfy immediate demand. Since the state corn auctions started in May, China has sold a reported 28 million metric tons, which is nearly all of the corn offered. Another 4 million metric tons is expected to be offered this week. The main reason for these auctions is to rotate government reserves. China has been buying U.S. corn to replace this, but there are now thoughts Brazil will start to supply some as well given the start of its export program.
When it comes to demand, more interest is being placed on Chinese soybean purchases. While China has made several purchases of U.S. in recent weeks, there has been little consistency in their buying habits. We are now seeing China book soybeans from Argentina for August delivery, further cutting into U.S. sales potential. This makes it much less likely we will see China reach their Phase 1 objective.
A bigger concern with soybean sales at the present time is the lack of buying from countries other than China. While new crop soybean sales are at a record high level, the vast majority of these are to China. In fact, sales to buyers other than China are currently at a five-year low. The worry is that once China fills its needs we may see all demand falter and drop below the projected total.
While we have seen several sales of soybeans in recent weeks, trade is still concerned with old crop loadings. The current export total on old crop soybeans is 1.39 billion bushels. This is the lowest volume of soybean exports for this time of the year since the 2012/13 marketing year. The difference between then and now is that exports were hindered by low stocks in the 2012/13 marketing year from the drought during the 2012 production season.
Much of the talk in the market on production has been on planted acres this year, but the volume of acres that went unplanted this year is down considerably from recent years. Updated data shows just 6.6 million acres this year were listed as prevent plant on a whole in the U.S. This compares to 17.5 million in 2019 and just 1.6 million in 2018. Acres in the Conservation Reserve Program held mostly steady this year at 21.8 million compared to 22.3 million a year ago and 22.6 million in 2018.
The U.S. ethanol industry has seen an economic recovery in recent weeks, but long term, the outlook remains uncertain for the industry. In the four months following the coronavirus outbreak the U.S. ethanol industry lost nearly $3.5 billion as fuel demand on a whole dropped off considerably. We have seen a recovery in the industry, but even so, economists believe yearly losses will still total close to $7 billion. Economists believe the industry will see better numbers in 2021 but will still see a loss of $2 billion. One benefit for the ethanol industry is the lower value on corn which is benefiting margins.
More analysts have started to reduce their corn yield estimates from what the USDA published in the July WASDE report. Many of these are closer to 175 bushels per acre, and while 3.5 bushels per acre less than the July projection, is still above trend. A yield this high would equate to 14.6 billion bushels of production. If demand remains little changed from where it currently is, this would leave ending stocks similar to what we are projected to have this year. While this is not a bullish level, it is more friendly than what was predicted at the start of the planting season.
We are starting to see more estimates released on Brazilian soybean plantings ahead of their growing season. Thoughts are we will see soybean plantings of 94 million acres in Brazil next year compared to 91 million this year. Thoughts are this will increase the country’s soybean production from 120 million metric tons to 130 million metric tons. Total production may be even higher if Brazil sees a return to more normal growing season weather.
Interest on the developing La Nina weather event has increased in recent weeks. Forecasters have indicated a La Nina event is building, and the odds of one forming are now at 54%. This is currently more of an issue for South America, mainly Argentina. Argentinian officials claim this event is currently impacting wheat production but are looking at what it could mean for the upcoming planting season. Weather experts claim the La Nina will build into September through December, which is when much of Argentina’s crops are seeded.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor.