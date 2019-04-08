Preliminary data pegged February 50-state milk output at 17 billion pounds, up 0.2 percent from 2018. The April 3 Dairy Products report shows that less went to butter powder and more to cheese. February cheese output totaled 991.4 million pounds, down 9.7 percent from January and 0.5 percent above February 2018. Year-to-date output hit 2.1 billion pounds, up 0.3 percent from a year ago.
Wisconsin contributed 258.9 million pounds of that total, down 6.4 percent from January and 1.6 percent below a year ago. California produced 201.2 million pounds, down 5.9 percent from January but 1.2 percent above a year ago. Idaho provided 71.6 million pounds, down 17.4 percent from January and 1.1 percent below a year ago. Minnesota, with 57.8 million, was down 11.5 percent from January but 0.4 percent above a year ago. New Mexico produced 71.2 million pounds, down 11.2 percent from January but 9.9 percent above a year ago.
Central cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that demand is edging up due to seasonal shifts and the upcoming holidays. Some have said winter buying was particularly dismal in recent months and winter weather in the Midwest and Northeast was far from complementary to retail/restaurant cheese buying. Cheese production is steady to increasing, meeting newly increasing demand. There is plenty of cheese in the country, but a number of Midwestern contacts report that their inventories have been held in check with lower production during fall and winter. Contacts view the markets with a “somewhat bullish lens.”
Central butter plant managers suggest variances on cream access. Some report availability has tapered down noticeably, while others continue to see sufficient to plentiful amounts for the churn. Some contacts are increasing their organic production as they receive organic cream from outside the region. Butter demand is strong and the markets remain “interminably steady,” says DMN.
U.S. dairy exports are having to contend with a strong U.S. dollar and continuing retaliatory tariffs from Mexico and China. The U.S. has offset some of the losses via other countries, but the bottom line is that exports only accounted for 12.5 percent of U.S. milk solids production in January, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the lowest figure in about three years.
Administration talk of closing the U. S. border with Mexico was sending shockwaves through the U.S. dairy industry and would close access to its largest dairy export market, according to some U.S. dairy organizations.
“The dairy industry is suffering through one of its worst economic periods ever,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “Low milk prices are already creating hardship for farmers, and further supply disruptions would only prolong producer difficulties.” More than seven dairy farms close each day in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Dairy exporters already are suffering from diminished access to export markets due to high tariffs and lack of progress on U.S. trade agreements,” noted Tom Vilsack, president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. “Closing the border to Mexico would be a gut punch that could set the industry back by a decade or two.”
Speaking of closing dairy farms, the March 25 issue of Hoards Dairyman told the sad story. Managing editor Cory Geiger reported in the April 8 Dairy Radio Now broadcast that 2,731 U.S. dairy farms called in quits in 2018, about 6.8 percent and the most exits since 2007. Geiger sees a similar percentage closing in 2019 and says the number of dairy farms holding permits has declined by 94,041 since 1992, from 131,509 to 37,468, a 72 percent drop. He also pointed out that while the average herd size has gone from 74 cows in 1992 to 251 in 2018, the total number of milk cows in the milking herd has not changed much.
California remains the No. 1 milk producer and has the most dairy cows, followed by Wisconsin, with New York and Idaho battling for the No. 3 spot in milk output. Michigan is No. 1 in milk per cow, followed by Colorado and New Mexico, and the state with the most cows per herd is New Mexico.
Evidence of the growing numbers of operations leaving the business is seen in culling numbers. The Daily Dairy Report’s Sarina Sharp wrote in the March 29 Milk Producers Council newsletter that “week after week, dairy cow slaughter volumes reach the highest figures since 1986, the year of the cow kill program. For the week ending March 16, dairy cow slaughter was 71,129, up 6 percent from the same week a year ago. So far this year, dairy cow culling is up 4.6 percent from the already booming pace of 2018. At this rate, the industry is cutting deep into the dairy herd and laying the groundwork for slower growth in milk production for the foreseeable future,” warned Sharp.
Milk prices are climbing. However, they have a long ways to go to profitability. USDA’s Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks reports showed corn stocks at 8.6 billion bushels on March 1, down 3 percent from March 1, 2018, but a surprisingly much higher level than traders expected, according to the DDR, and “signals suppressed feed demand in recent months.”
“If the agency’s assessment is correct, it is possible that corn stocks may increase this season rather than decline as USDA has consistently projected in its monthly balance sheets. That is decidedly bearish,” says the DDR’s Sharp, who adds that soybean stocks remain well above prior-year levels, but the market was already well aware of the soybean surplus.
Add to that the devastating flooding of Midwest farms already reeling from corn and soybean prices that are 20 percent below their 10-year average.
Lawmakers called on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to implement the dairy-related provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill as swiftly as possible. A NMPF press release thanked key House and Senate dairy leaders for “adding bipartisan momentum to implementing new, greatly needed dairy programs, a top priority for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
The new Dairy Margin Coverage program and other improvements in the new farm bill will provide critical help to dairy farmers this year, says NMPF.