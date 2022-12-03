We are starting to see estimates released for next year’s US acreage. The latest came from IHS Markit who is projecting corn plantings this coming year of 91.9 million acres, up 25,000 from their previous projection and well above last year’s plantings of 88.6 million acres. Soybean acres are projected at 88.5 million, steady with the groups previous outlook and up 1 million from last year’s plantings. Total wheat acres are being predicted at 47.18 million, down 155,000 from Markits last projection, but above the 45.7 million that were seeded last year.

The International Grains Council left the world corn crop at 1.17 billion metric tons but reduced ending stocks to 257 million metric tons, down 1 million metric tons from last month. The IGC revised their soybean production to 388 million metric tons but left ending stocks at 54 million metric tons. The IGC lowered its world wheat production forecast by 1 million metric tons and trimmed carryout by 4 million metric tons to a total of 282 million metric tons, mainly from losses in the Argentine crop. The Australian crop is likely larger than thought though which tempered concerns over the lower wheat figure.

