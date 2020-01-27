Preliminary December milk output was pegged at 18.3 billion pounds, in the Agriculture Department’s latest Milk Production report, up 0.7% from December 2018. Output in the top 24 states totaled 17.4 billion, up 0.9%. Revisions added 35 million pounds to the original 50-state November total, now put at 17.5 billion pounds, up 0.7% from November 2018.
The preliminary data would indicate that 2019 milk output totaled 218.3 billion pounds, up 700 million pounds or 0.3% from 2018. Cow numbers were down 67,000 from 2018 but output per cow was up 246 pounds.
Cow numbers were unchanged in December. The 50-state count totaled 9.34 million head, though the November count was revised up 8,000 head, but is 14,000 head below December 2018. Output per cow averaged 1,957 pounds, up 86 pounds or 4.6% from November and 16 pounds or 0.8% above a year ago.
California output was up 0.5%. Cow numbers were down 5,000 head but output per cow was up 15 pounds. Revisions lowered the November total 26 million pounds, resulting in a 0.1% decrease from a year ago, instead of a 0.7% gain as originally reported. Wisconsin was down 29 million pounds in December or 1.1%, on a 10 pound drop per cow and 8,000 fewer cows milked. Revisions added 12 million pounds to its November output, still down 1.1% from a year ago.
U.S. dairy cow culling was up in December, according to the Agriculture Department’s latest Livestock Slaughter report. An estimated 265,400 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, up 9,300 head from November and 4,200 or 1.6% above December 2018. The 12 month cull count stands at 3.2 million head, up 71,200 head or 2.3% from a year ago.
The second Global Dairy Trade auction of 2020 seemed to affirm the first session’s reversal with a 1.7% rise in the weighted average of products offered. Though down from the 2.8% rise on January 7, you’ll recall the last GDT of 2019 dropped 5.1%.
The uptick was led by butter, up 5.5%, which followed a 3.7% rise last time. Rennet casein was up 4.7% and whole milk powder was up 2.4%, following a 1.7% rise. Skim milk powder was up 0.7%, after a 5.4% boost, and GDT Cheddar inched 0.6% higher, after jumping 3.7%. Lactose rounded up the gains, up 0.5%.
The only product in negative territory was anhydrous milkfat, down 2.6%, after it gained 2.3% in the last event.
FC Stone equated the GDT 80 percent butterfat butter price to $1.8807 per pound U.S., up 9.8 cents from the last event.
Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted nine offers of export assistance from CWT this week to help capture sales contracts for 282,192 pounds of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and 337,307 pounds of cream cheese. The product is going to customers Asia, Central America and Oceania, and will be delivered through March.
CWT-assisted member cooperative export sales for the first two weeks of 2020 total 604,067 pounds of American-type cheeses, 244,713 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 604,067 pounds of cream cheese and 335,103 pounds of whole milk powder. The product is going to seven countries in four regions. These sales are the equivalent of 18.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
Dairy exports remain a vital part of the U.S. dairy industry, according to the Dairy and Food Market Analyst’s Matt Gould. Speaking in the Jan. 27 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, Gould stated: “Market access to parts of the world with a growing consumer base or a growing group of people who can afford dairy products is the engine of growth for the U.S. dairy industry.”
He said the U.S. has repaired relations with Mexico, and we’ll get a little bit of access to Canada through the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement. He adds that, while the Phase I agreement with China doesn’t really give the U.S. more access to China’s dairy market because of the retaliatory tariffs, “It is promised down the road.” He adds that the trade agreement with Japan and a possible trade agreement with India promises additional opportunities as well.
Meanwhile, looking at the home front, U.S. butter supplies are plentiful. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report shows Dec. 31 stocks at just under 190 million pounds, up 9.4 million pounds or 5.2% from November, 10.7 million or 5.9% above December 2018, and the sixth consecutive month that stocks topped year ago levels.
You’ll recall November butter output was up 4.4% from a year ago but Matt Gould points out that, while December inventories the last several years have seen record highs “We’re eating more butter so we need more butter in inventory.”
When asked if planted-based spreads maybe chipping away at butter sales, Gould said planted based beverages have hurt fluid milk and yogurt sales, however “We’ve had a plant based product in butter for a long time. It was called margarine and consumers have strongly rejected that of late.”
American cheese stocks totaled 743.5 million pounds, up 3.2 million pounds or 0.4% from November but 56.8 million pounds or 7.1% below a year ago.
The “other” cheese category fell to 547.9 million pounds, down 9.7 million pounds or 1.7% from November but up 33.2 million or 6.4% from a year ago.
Total cheese stocks fell to 1.316 billion pounds, down 6.9 million pounds or 0.5% from November, 29.2 million pounds or 2.2% below December 2018, and the fourth consecutive month that total cheese stocks were below a year ago.
Cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that demand is meeting expectations so far in 2020. Barrel producers say they are not building inventories and are focusing producing other varieties and clearing out holiday inventories of process cheese. Regionally, inventories are in good balance however more cheese has been and is being produced with milk at post-holiday availability levels. Milk prices have come up but some cheesemakers reported flat Class III purchases. Discounts are still reported but cheese market tones remain in a state of “unease” with the large block over barrel price spread.
Barrels are more available than blocks in the west, according to DMN, because some processors have changed their emphasis from blocks to barrels. Sales for both are active however, some buyers are taking a breather hoping cheese prices decline. Inventories remain available to fulfill all orders. Cheese outputs are in line with seasonal norms, with many plants operating close to full.
January has been much of the same according to butter makers, on multiple fronts. There is plenty of cream, and more than enough is coming from the Western-mountain states but still at affordable prices. Churning rates are very active and directed for spring demand increases, as demand is expectantly seasonally quieter in current markets. Most contacts expect the range-bound status to remain this year but at the sub-$2 average that emerged in December.
FC Stone reports there’s “chatter” that India may import 30-40,000 metric tons of skim milk powder “due a poor (or less than ideal) Monsoon season.”
The Jan. 21 Daily Dairy Report adds that: “Historically, when India enters the world market as a buyer, they tend to source more products from Oceania.
But Oceania’s milk powder inventories are likely scant due to strong demand from China and a milk production deficit.”
The Agriculture Department announced the February Federal order Class I base milk price at $17.55 per hundredweight, down $1.46 from January but is $2.25 above February 2019 and the highest February Class I since 2014. It equates to about $1.51 per gallon, up from $1.32 a year ago. The two month Class I average is $18.28, up from $15.21 a year ago.
“With the exception of the spot first quarter period, dairy margins improved modestly over the first half of January,” according to the latest Margin Watch from Chicago-based Commodity & Ingredient Hedging LLC., “as deferred milk futures contract prices continued to strengthen relative to nearby months.”
The MW stated that “Forward optimism is rising as ratification of the USMCA trade agreement and signing of the Phase One trade deal between the US and China should provide a positive tailwind to the market. In addition, the global supply/demand balance continues to tighten which is likewise price supportive.”
“Measured by value, U.S. November dairy product exports were up 22.1% on a daily average basis relative to the prior year, and the strongest month since April 2015. Cheese and nonfat dry milk exports drove the overall gains, with cheese exports rising 7.4% compared to 2018, while skim milk powder and NDM exports were up 40.4% the highest November total on record.”
“Declining milk production in Oceania is a principal factor behind the stronger powder prices and tightening global supply/demand balance. Australia continues to struggle with brutal brushfires that encompass about a third of the nation’s milk production and the nation has experienced its driest spring on record dating back 120 years. Drought and poor margins have pushed overall milk production to a 22-year low, with total milk output in Oceania falling short of the prior year in every month since February,” the MW states.
“A January-November 2019 deficit of 1.7 billion pounds has offset 90% of the gains in milk production between the U.S. and EU during the same period at 561 million and 1.33 billion pounds, respectively. Meanwhile, strong demand from China has driven Oceania to devote an increasing share of its milk supply to whole milk powder at the expense of skim milk powder, leading to strong world prices for SMP and supporting the premium of Class IV milk relative to Class III,” the MW concluded.
In politics, the USDA has made changes to the school lunch standards implemented during the Obama Administration and will give schools more choices when serving fruits and vegetables and meat.
Bob Gray reports in his Jan. 22 Northeast Dairy Farmers Cooperatives newsletter that the changes include slices of pizza and hamburgers and even French fries and that “The food police are going nuts over that!”
“You would think that the kids were being fed food that would kill them,” says Gray, but “USDA’s argument is that these increased options for schools is not being forced down their throats and will result in less food waste.”
Gray goes on to call on the USDA to give school kids the option of having whole and 2% milk in the lunch line. He says “They have the regulatory authority to do this. The Secretary has already restored 1% flavored milk back in the school lunch line through the regulatory process. Why not do the same for whole and 2% milk?”