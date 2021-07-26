The United States is starting to see harvest pressure from South America lift. This is not uncommon once the harvest in those countries gets to its later stages and exports become more routine. While this has caused the corn and soybean values in South America to firm, they are still at a sizable discount to the United States in the spot market. This is the primary reason the U.S. has seen lackluster old crop demand in recent weeks.
New crop demand has been more favorable, especially on corn. The United States currently has 15.68 million metric tons of new crop corn sold for export. This is a record volume at this stage of the marketing year, and an incredible 332% of the new crop corn that was forward contracted a year ago. The primary buyer has been China as the country continues to rebuild its domestic reserves.
This demand has given corn support, but not as much as hoped for. Trade is questioning whether this demand will continue due to the smaller crop out of Brazil, or if sales are simply front-loaded, which is tempering corn strength. There are also concerns that if corn rallies too much it will push more demand to alternative grains, mainly wheat for feed.
The United States is also seeing elevated demand on its new crop soybeans, although not a record. The U.S. currently has 280 million bushels of new crop soybean sales on the books, the most for this time of the year since 2014. Of these bookings, 110 million bushels are to China and 106 million bushels are in the unknown category, much of which is also thought to be China. This leaves 64 million bushels of sales to other known buyers, which is the second highest volume on record.
Even with expectations for the stocks to use on soybeans forecast to remain tight the complex has been pressured in recent weeks. This is from the fact tight soybean reserves are only an issue in the United States, not the global market. In the latest International Grains Council outlook world soybean production was forecast at 383 million metric tons for the 2021-22 marketing year. This is a 20 million metric ton increase from what was produced in the current year. The IGC also believe old crop soybean demand is overestimated by roughly 2 million metric tons. These changes have altered how traders look at soybean balance sheets.
The U.S. livestock industry has seen increased competition from meat-based protein foods. It is now believed that this could continue to increase and negate a large portion of the current meat demand. According to the CEO of Archer Daniels Midland, from 10% to 30% of the traditional meat demand in the market could be offset by a shift to plant based proteins. If accurate, this would greatly alter the outlook of the entire livestock industry.
Freight costs are starting to have more of an impact on U.S. exports. Buyers have started to look for commodities that carry the lowest freight cost, especially into the Asian market. This has pushed that demand source away from the U.S. Gulf and more towards to Pacific Northwest as shipping is less from that region. The most notable of these is China as that is where they are sourcing their soybeans from. This shift in flow has started to have more of an impact on U.S. basis values as well.
Another factor that may end up impacting commodity demand and pricing is quality. We are already hearing concerns over what the frost and freeze conditions in Brazil have done to corn, mainly test weight. It is not out of the question that if temperatures build in the United States in July, we could see an impact on corn quality here, also. There are already thoughts drought and high temperatures might be affecting the quality of the spring wheat crop. There is little doubt buyers will use these concerns as bargaining tools when making purchases.
The condition of the U.S. pastureland continues to decline, even with recent rains. It is now reported that 43% of U.S. pastureland is either poor or very poor in condition. This is the worst U.S. pasture rating since the major drought year of 1988. The initial reaction to this low rating is we will see elevated feed grain demand this year. While this is quite possible, we may also see additional culling and herd liquidation, especially if feed grains rally in value.
We are starting to see a division in how the commodity market is viewed; this being pre- and post-COVID. COVID has started to change the way commodity demand is viewed. Many commodity producers are holding back on exports to maintain adequate domestic reserves. This is especially the case on the grains and oilseeds. We are not seeing as much rationing on the meats, but global trade of this is not as high. What is impacting meat trade is consumer spending with buyers showing more interest in cheaper cuts when possible.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor.