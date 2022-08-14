The drought that is impacting the European Union may be causing more crop damage that trade is factoring into futures. The current drought in the EU is one of the worst in recent history and cutting the country’s corn production forecast by 25%. Some corn fields in the EU are expected to be totally abandoned due to crop loss. This drought is impacting the country’s wheat and oilseeds too. As a result, some EU members are taking steps to curb exports. There are now models that show the drought expanding into Ukraine and potential cutting production there as well.

Recent weather across the United States has been mixed, and in turn, so has its impact on crop development. This has especially been the case on corn with some field scouts claiming production loss is large, while others feel the crop may be their best ever. This uncertainty is also being seen in soybeans, although soybeans are much more tolerant of adverse weather than corn, mainly heat. Heat can impact soybean quality, but yield is not affected as much. Soybeans do need water though, and recent rains are being seen as highly beneficial.