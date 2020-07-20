Soil moisture content is starting to become more of a topic in today’s market. While still adequate, there are concerns over what could happen to this level in the near future. A reported 51% of the United States has seen less than normal precipitation over the past two weeks. This has started to cause some reports of drying top-soil, although any crop damage has been minimal. Current outlooks indicate rains will start to alleviate these shortages, but rains will have to start to become more routine to prevent the deficiency from building.
While much of the weather talk recently has focused on the United States, conditions in South America remain a significant factor. This is especially the case for Brazil where drought continues to reduce Safrinha yields. This led to recent crop estimate declines, and sources claim we will see more before the harvest is complete. Drought is also lingering in Argentina, but rains have stabilized soil conditions there. The question now is if these countries will receive enough rainfall to improve soil conditions before planting begins this fall.
Farm gate corn sales in recent weeks have been sporadic at best, but for the most part, less than expected. This is not just on old crop inventory but on new crop production as well. Low corn values are the primary reason for the non-existent new crop sales as December corn futures are at their lowest level seasonally since 2006. Old crop sales are also being depressed by low futures, but also from cash flow needs being covered by recent government payments.
We are starting to see a division in demand for U.S. soybeans. On old crop nearly all demand at the present time has been coming from crush. Several of our recent months have given us record crush totals as the industry makes up for the loss of distiller grains following the reduction in ethanol processing. This may start to slow, however, as crush margins have slipped to the lowest levels we have seen since December 2016. Export demand at the present time has been confined to the new crop contracts where China has been an active buyer.
When it comes to export demand, more interest is being placed on Chinese soybean purchases. While China has made several purchases of U.S. in recent weeks, there has been little consistency in their buying habits. We are now seeing China book soybeans from Argentina for August delivery, further cutting into U.S. sales potential. This makes it much less likely we will see China reach their Phase 1 objective.
China is also still booking Brazilian soybeans, which is getting more attention. Brazil was expected to have exhausted their exportable soybean reserves by now, but we continue to see sales take place. This has generated ideas that Brazil’s soybean reserve may have been underestimated. Brazil has consistently produced record soybean crops in recent years, and at the same time, elevated its storage capacity as well. Trade is now worried that Brazil will continue to export soybeans all year, limiting the ability of the U.S. to reach new crop demand estimates.
Not only are we seeing discrepancies on old crop commodity demand, but on new crop as well. On soybeans trade is questioning the expected 400-million-bushel increase in exports, even as South American production is forecast to increase another 5 million metric tons. Several points of corn demand are being questioned, as feed demand is expected to increase 250 million bushels next year, ethanol production to rise 350 million bushels, and exports to rise 375 million bushels. While these are possible, unfortunately it may take lower values to encourage these levels of usage, especially on exports.
One factor that is starting to gain market attention is the lack of fertilizer demand. According to data from Bloomberg News, nitrogen prices across the United States are the lowest we have seen in the past two years. This is being credited to lower demand, which in turn, has some analysts believing we will see fewer corn acres this year than the 97 million currently being used in balance sheets. While this is possible, the lower fertilizer use could be a result of farmers cutting back on expenses and only using minimal inputs.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.