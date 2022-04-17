The Biden Administration has announced it will temporarily lift the suspension of E-15 sales in summer months. At the present time E-15 sales are suspended from June 1st to September 15th as the higher blend rate is a reported cause of elevated smog in high air temperatures. There are hopes this move will become permanent and not only increase ethanol demand but lower fuel costs for US consumers. Data indicates this will also increase US corn demand by 25 to 45 million bushels.
The corn side of the April balance sheets contained few changes from March. Feed and residual demand on corn was lowered by 25 million bushels, but an equal increase was made to ethanol consumption. This left the US corn carryout estimate at 1.44 billion bushels which is a 9.6% stocks to use ratio. The average cash corn price projection did increase 15 cents to $5.80 per bushel.
Even fewer changes were made to the US soybean balance sheets. The USDA bumped its export forecast up by 25 25 million bushels which was the only alteration to demand. This was still enough to drop the carryout estimate to 260 25 million bushels which is a stocks to use of 5.8%. Even with this decline the average cash value on soybeans was unchanged from last month at $13.25 per bushel.
The most changes to domestic balance sheets were on wheat. The USDA lowered wheat exports by 15 25 million bushels and feed demand by 10 25 million bushels. This was enough to increase ending stocks to 678 25 million bushels which is a stocks to use of 35.5%. Even with this larger ending stocks estimate the average cash wheat value was bumped 10 cents higher to $7.60 per bushel as global market strength is forecast to benefit the US market.
The global side of the report was mixed on ending stocks. World corn carryout increased 4.5 million metric tons, mainly from a larger Brazilian crop to total 305.5 million metric tons. Soybean ending stocks were trimmed 400,000 metric tons due to a smaller Brazil production figure but above the average trade guess at 89.6 million metric tons. The world wheat carryout was lowered 3.1 million metric tons to a 278.4 million metric tons total which was 3 million metric tons less than the average estimate.
The USDA adjusted the Brazilian and Paraguay crop estimates but left Argentine production unchanged. Brazil corn production was increased by 2 million metric tons for a 116 million metric tons total. Brazil’s soybean crop estimate was reduced by 2 million metric tons for a 125 million metric ton crop. This soybean production figure remains at the top end of most expectations. The Argentine crops are projected at 43.5 million metric tons on soybeans and 53 million bushels for corn. The USDA did lower the Paraguay crop estimate by 1.1 million metric tons from last month.
US beef and pork balance sheets had mixed data. US beef production this year is forecast at 27.71 billion pounds, a 140 million pound increase from March. US beef exports were left unchanged at 3.3 billion pounds, even though we have seen record exports to start the marketing year. US pork production was lowered by 240 million pounds to a 27.08 billion pound total. Pork exports were lowered by 1335 million pounds and are forecast at 6.6 billion pounds. Average prices are now projected at $139.31 per hundredweight on steers and $72.89 per hundredweight on hogs.
