A sizable 2.6 bushel per acre corn yield reduction took place in the November supply and demand report which was enough to decrease production to 14.5 billion bushels. This is still the 3rd largest corn crop in U.S. history. The USDA increased corn exports by 325 million bushels but made a 75 million bushel reduction to feed and residual use. If correct, this puts U.S. exports at a record 2.65 billion bushels this year. This is forecast to leave the U.S. with a tight 1.7 billion bushel corn carryout and an average cash values of $4.00.
The U.S. soybean yield was also reduced 1.2 bushels per acre for a 50.7 bushel average for the U.S.. This is now forecast to give the U.S. a 4.17 billion bushel soybean crop. This is still the 4th largest soybean crop in U.S. history. The only change to soybean demand was a 3 million bushels increase to seed and residual, but the decline in production was enough to give the U.S. a projected carryout of 190 million bushels, a 100 million bushel decrease from last month and what is approaching a minimal pipeline supply. The USDA is now forecasting an average soybean cash value of $10.40 per bushel.
The question with the soybean balance sheets is why exports did not increase. The answer is that the USDA is projecting soybean values will rally to a point where exports are rationed. Given this scenario, the USDA may not alter exports even if we do see weekly sales remain strong.
Only minimal changes were made to the domestic wheat balance sheets. Production was left unchanged at 1.826 billion bushels and the only change to demand was a 6 million bushel increase to food and seed uses. This will leave the U.S. with an adequate 877 million bushels in ending stocks. The average cash wheat value was left unchanged at $4.70 per bushel.
On the global side there were significant changes to balance sheets as well. Corn ending stocks were reduced from 300.5 million metric tons to a current 291.4 million metric tons. Soybean ending stocks were also lowered from 88.7 million metric tons last month to 86.5 million metric tons this month. A minimal 1 million metric ton decrease was made to wheat ending stocks putting it at 320.5 million metric tons.
Now that these numbers have been released, trade will start to focus on two main points of interest; South America production and next year’s crops in the United States. According to the recent baseline estimates the United States will produce a 14.9 billion bushel corn crop next year have 2021/22 ending stocks of 2.26 billion bushels. Soybean production is forecast at 4.7 billion bushels and ending stocks at just 255 million bushels. While these numbers will change several times, this indicates market strength will likely continue, primarily on soybeans.
Farmers in Brazil are not as worried about production due to delayed plantings this year and continue to make sizable forward sales. In the country’s leading production state of Mato Grasso, farmers are already 61% sold on their soybeans compared to the average 34% at this time. Farmers in the state have also marketed 54% of their expected corn crop compared to the normal 32%. Record returns are the primary reason for the elevated selling interest. Farmers are also marketing their 2022 crops which is unusual this far in advance.
Others in Brazil are not as eager to market new crop bushels and may not deliver sales already on the books. Farmers in Brazil have seen futures rally since making early sales and are now wanting to renegotiate their early bookings. Brazil has already sold a large portion of their new crop soybeans for export and this development cause some buyers to become nervous over delayed shipments.
When it comes to global corn balance sheets all eyes are centered on China. China has started to import more corn and is only forecast to elevate its needs in the future. China liquidated much of its usable corn reserves and now needs to refill this void. There are questions on how much corn China will need, with estimates ranging from 7 million metric tons to 30 million tons. Even if imports fall in the middle of this range it will be enough to alter global balance sheets, especially if weather continues to impact South American production.
Even with a spread of over $2.00 per bushel, global feeders are opting to feed wheat at this time instead of corn. The primary reason for this is that wheat is more readily available in the global market from a greater variety of sources. This allows buyers to find wheat in more places than corn, which is mostly available from only the United States at this time. While corn is cheaper per bushel, freight advantages are narrowing the price gap. As a result, several of the U.S.’s normal corn destinations are upping wheat feeding, including China.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.