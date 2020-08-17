The official U.S. Census export data for the month of June has been released with mixed numbers. Corn exports for the month totaled 198.38 million bushels. This was down from May, but up 70% from June 2019. Soybean exports for the month totaled 66 million bushels, down a large 45% from last June. The low soybean export total is a direct result of the ongoing competition the U.S. is seeing from Brazil in the global market.
Product exports in June were also mixed. The United States exported 78.5 million gallons of ethanol in June, the least amount for the month in the past four years. Soymeal exports during the month increased 8% from May though at 1.07 million metric tons. It was a poor month for soy oil exports though at just 76,000 metric tons. Marketing year to date soy oil are now the greatest since the 2009/10 marketing year.
Beef and pork exports for June were also mixed. Beef exports in the month were an eleven year low at 183.3 million pounds. Pork exports during the month totaled 515 million pounds. This was a nine-month low on pork exports but was still a record for the month of June. Wheat is more positive for pork is that every month for the past thirteen has now been a record for exports.
The United States has seen its demand increase on new crop soybeans, but when it comes to old crop, Brazil is still the dominant player in global trade. Total Brazilian soybean commitments are currently a record 74.4 million metric tons. This is a large 47.7% increase from last year at this time, and it is not surprising that much of these sales have been to China. It is believed that Brazil has already marketed 95% of its intended soybean exports, so a slowdown in competition is expected.
This is now when we start to see Brazil exporting more of its corn crop. Safrinha harvest is reported at 55%, a stage when more of the grain hits export channels. So far Brazil only has 11 million metric tons of corn commitments though, well behind last year’s 16.8 million metric tons in bookings at this point. Brazil has been focused on exporting soybeans and corn has taken a backseat until now. Trade will closely monitor these sales to see how much they impact demand for U.S. offerings.
We are starting to see more estimates released on Brazilian soybean plantings ahead of their growing season. Thoughts are we will see soybean plantings of 94 million acres in Brazil next year compared to 91 million this year. Thoughts are this will increase the country’s soybean production from 120 million metric tons to 130 million metric tons. Total production may be even higher if Brazil sees a return to more normal growing season weather.
While this does not seem like a large amount, it could have a significant impact on U.S. exports. In recent months we have seen Brazil export roughly 10 million metric tons of soybeans per month. This means the increase in production will give the country nearly one additional month of exports, and further narrow the window of export opportunity for the United States.
We are also seeing elevated production estimates for next year’s Brazilian corn production. Sources in Brazil now estimate next year’s crop at 111.5 million metric tons, 10.5 million metric tons more than this year. This is also a 4.5 million metric ton increase from what the USDA has predicted for next year’s Brazilian corn crop. As with soybeans, elevated plantings and a return to more favorable weather are behind the increase. This does not necessarily mean more Brazilian corn exports though as the country has started to increase its domestic corn demand, mainly for feeding and ethanol manufacturing.
It has been announced that Argentina is close to reaching an agreement to increase pork production and trade with China. China is reportedly willing to invest in Argentinian hog farms to help elevate its pork output. In turn, Argentina will start to supply more pork to China. By doing this, China can spread its production risk out and prevent massive losses such as those that took place from African Swine Fever. This is not uncommon, and similar to the investing China made in Brazil’s infrastructure to make the exporting of soybeans easier.
Data for the first six months of 2020 indicates the number of U.S. farmers filing for bankruptcy is slowing. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, filings for bankruptcy in the first six months of the year are down 4% from the same period in 2019. Sources are quick to state this decrease may be from a shift to on-line filings, which distort the totals. It is also believed that decrease is the result of government funding, which sources claim is needed to prevent the loss of additional losses.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.