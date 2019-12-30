Mixed economic data has been released from the United States Department of Agriculture. Net farm income for the United States is projected to rise by 10% over 2018 for the 2019 calendar year. This will put net farm income at $92.5 billion. While this seems positive, data shows that roughly one-third of farm income this year will come from either government aid or insurance payments. Economists are worried over what this could mean for 2020 income if payments halt and commodity values do not rebound.
Trade is closely monitoring wheat tour results in Argentina. Reports from southern Argentina fields indicate yields may be down 37% this year from drought. That region of Argentina has been suffering from abnormally dry conditions since July. Now farmers in the region are finding plant disease, mainly wheat scab. There is little doubt the combination of these factors could start to lower the country’s crop.
Australian officials have already lowered their wheat crop estimate and are now cutting it even further. Australia has been suffering from a drought all year and thoughts are the crop will be nearly 20% less than a year ago from it. This will make the country’s wheat production the least since 2008 and put it 35% under the 10-year average. Australia has seen its wheat production slip for three consecutive years and now worries are emerging that it could impact the country’s economy.
Much of the global weather interest right now is on South America, but there are other regions suffering from abnormal conditions as well. One of these is the Black Sea where wheat production is starting to be impacted. Another is South Africa, where corn and sorghum output has been jeopardized. Analysts in South Africa believe corn production has been cut 10% from drought. This has the official crop estimate at 11.26 million metric tons, and generated ideas that food supplies may be affected if it drops any lower.
We are seeing more estimates released on the size of Brazil’s soybean crop. According to a poll of analysts, Brazil’s soybean crop is going to total 122.7 million metric tons this year, up 6.7% from a year ago. More favorable weather and a 2.5% increase in planting are the primary reasons for the elevated production forecast. Brazil’s government is only forecasting a 121 million metric ton soybean crop according to its last estimate. Analysts are holding Brazil’s soybean export forecast steady, but that could change if trade tensions between the U.S. and China do not subside.
It is likely that we will see an increase to old crop soybean exports out of Brazil. The USDA is currently predicting 70 million metric tons of Brazilian soybean imports for the marketing year that ends in February. By the end of November Brazil had already sold more than this figure, with bookings crowding in on 71 million metric tons. This volume would still be a 15% reduction from a year ago though as Chinese returned to the U.S. for soybeans, and the global appetite for soybeans on a whole is down.
After a big slide in November, Chinese hog values have shown signs of rebounding. Hog values in November slipped 20% as the government opened its reserves to help combat high consumer costs. This came at the same time Chinese consumers opted for lower valued meats, mainly poultry. Chinese values have now rebounded 1% as the country starts to prepare for the Lunar New Year at the end of January, which tends to be the country’s biggest period of pork demand.
Chinese officials are taking steps to try and reduce their soybean import needs. China’s soybean production in 2019 totaled 19.1 million metric tons, and while well short of their imports of 80 million metric tons, it was a 13% increase on the year. This is partly from an 11% increase in plantings, but also from elevated production from better farming practices. Chinese farmers are restricting plantings to higher production areas which allows them to use less but higher quality inputs. In turn, this is giving them higher yields. This is especially the case in corn where plantings decreased by 2% last year but production was up 1%.
Chinese officials are also confident in the approval of the Phase 1 agreement with the U.S. and feel it will benefit the entire global market. Economists in China claim their import target of $40 billion of U.S. ag products in 2020 is quite feasible. Most of these imports would be soybeans at a projected 45 million metric tons. This would be well above the previous yearly import record of 33.6 million metric tons set in 2016. The downside of this volume of US exports to China is it would leave little inventory for other buyers to pick from.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.