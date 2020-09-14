The USDA has released a projection that net U.S. farm income will reach $102.7 billion this year. This would be a 23% increase from net farm income in 2019 and is the result of record farm subsidy payments that were meant to offset losses from COVID-19 and global trade disputes. Farm subsidies in 2020 are expected to total $37.2 billion, a 66% increase from 2019. The question now is if these payments will continue in 2021 if the commodity market does not fully recover from its current state.
When it comes to soybean demand all eyes in the market remain focused on China. While China does continue to book U.S. soybeans, the question now is how long this will last. Nearly everything the U.S. is selling is now new crop. While this is still positive, it is believed buyers are only booking enough coverage to last until the next harvest begins in South America. According to some projected demand models, China may be close to having this span covered.
China is mostly known for its soybean demand, but the country is becoming a larger player in global corn trade as well. China has suffered from short crops in recent history and at the same time, has seen its corn demand increase. Not only is China rebuilding its domestic hog herd but is also becoming a larger ethanol producer. As a result China is expected to consume 288 million metric tons of corn this year while only producing an estimated 250 million metric tons.
There continues to be a considerable amount of interest on the large pork supply in the United States, and while large, there may not be enough on demand. Global pork demand continues to rise, mainly from China who continues to recover from the African Swine Fever losses. Even with larger hog numbers, China is expected to import 4.4 million metric tons of pork this year compared to the 2.5 million metric tons last year. It is suspected that most of this will come from the United States given our stricter food safety regulations.
Food safety in China is becoming much more of a buying factor. Historically, China has been price driven on their import purchases. While still very much a factor, we are now seeing more worries on where products are sourced from and if they are contaminant free. This is especially the case for food products, mainly meats. Consumers in China are becoming choosier on their purchases and want to know where food products are coming from, same as in the United States.
The greatest unknown on commodity demand on a whole is China. This is not just domestically, but for the entire world market. China has stated that there is no food shortage in the country but continues to import large volumes of all commodities. There are also sources in China that claim the country will have a corn deficiency estimated at 30 million metric tons this year. This has created the opinion that China’s need of commodities is more of a factor in recent purchases than the Phase 1 agreement.
A benefit for the United States in global grain demand is less competition from countries such at Ukraine. Ukraine was a leading competitor for the U.S. on grain sales this year, but lower production will cut that sources exports as well. It is believed Ukraine will export 4 million metric tons less corn and 500,000 metric tons this coming year than last. This will reduce the main source of export competition to South America where production is also starting to be questioned.
The United States continues to see less than expected competition from Brazil in the global corn market. While Brazil has ramped up its corn exports, they remain below projected totals. So far Brazil is reporting total corn commitments of 14.57 million metric tons. This is a decrease on the year of 30%. While price is being given as the primary cause of the sluggish exports, elevated domestic demand is likely just as much of a factor. This is especially the case after Brazil depleted its corn inventory last year and was forced to make imports to satisfy demand.
Climatologists believe there is a 70% chance of a La Nina weather event taking place this year. Argentina is already suffering from drought and a building La Nina will only make conditions worse. La Nina event also tend to create drought conditions in the Southern U.S. At the same time, they can bring heavier precipitation to the Midwest and Plains, which would be welcome by many. The question is the timing of the event and how long it may last.
Trade is already starting to monitor the new crop price spread between corn and soybeans. The rating between new crop futures has narrowed, but still stand at 2.65:1. This means it will take 2.65 bushels of corn to equal the value of one bushel of soybeans. A ratio this wide tends to favor soybean production over corn. While it is very early for this to significantly influence new crop acres, before long it will become more of a topic, and in turn a market factor as well.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.